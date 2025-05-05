 Skip to main content
How Allbirds active shoes​ changed my jogging routine

Choosing the right shoes matters more than I thought

Emily Caldwell / The Manual

When it comes to sneakers, I’ve never been brand-loyal. I tend to buy any style of sneakers that I like the aesthetics of, regardless of the brand. That is, until I became a massive fan of Allbirds active shoes. I bought these shoes because I liked the look of them. Little did I know that these shoes would change how I feel about sneaker brand loyalty. Wearing these shoes for the past couple of months has made me realize how far a well-constructed active shoe can take you in achieving fitness goals. Here’s what I love about Allbirds active shoes and how they’ve completely transformed my treadmill jogging routine (and how they could change yours, too)

Durability and construction

I started my jogging routine when I got a home treadmill in January. In the past, I had tried (and failed) many jogging routines due to painful ankles and knees. I had always thought I lacked cardiovascular stamina or physical fitness for jogging. It turns out it wasn’t me who had the problem; it was my shoes.

Growing up, my parents always stressed the importance of finding proper-fitting sneakers. I vividly remember going to the Shoe Depot in the mall and trying on several pairs until I saw the “right” fit for back-to-school. Even though this was ingrained in me, I thought it was just one of those things our parents tell us. (Kind of like how they always told us it was illegal to turn on the overhead lights in the car.)

After wearing Allbrids Tree Gliders for the last couple of months, I’ve realized that the quality of your active shoe can make a huge difference in how you perform. After wearing these daily for about a month, I headed to the mall to pick up a second pair in a different color. The fear of them being discontinued one day also has me questioning how many pairs are worth stockpiling. Since falling in love with these shoes, I’ve told everyone I know how these sneakers have changed my life and why they should try them, too.

The breathable tree fiber blend feels snug without being too tight, and the sugarcane-based foam on the bottom is lightweight and comfortable. As someone who gets sweaty feet pretty quickly, I’ve also noticed that these sneakers breathe really well. I now jog daily on the treadmill without pain (and have slightly wide feet too).

Walking and travel

Allbirds shoes come in many styles beyond the Tree Gliders, next to my “must try” list. Even though Allbirds Tree Gliders are marketed as running shoes, I also love them for long travel days and lots of walking. I’ve walked over 15 miles daily (on those long Walt Disney World park days), and my feet never seem to hurt. The natural color palette of the colors offered also makes it easy to find a pair that matches any travel or athleisure fit (some recently released limited-edition colors are pretty cool, too).

If you’ve experienced pain from jogging or running in the past, perhaps it’s time to rethink your footwear. You won’t regret it.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
