Strength training is the hot new trend

Are you ready to power up your fitness routine with strength training? You’re not alone. Major fitness players like Peloton and Planet Fitness are going full steam ahead on resistance equipment as more people gravitate towards muscle-building fitness programs.

Gym enthusiasts’ changing preferences

In 2023, Gen Z, comprising 25% of Planet Fitness’s consumer base, showed a clear preference for strength over cardio equipment. With the rise of fitness influencers on Instagram and other social media platforms, who sometimes have millions of followers and showcase their workouts and muscle-building secrets, it’s not surprising that Gen Z has taken an interest in strength training routines.

This shift in changing preferences was highlighted during a third-quarter Planet Fitness conference call in 2023, where it was revealed that many paid members were actively seeking more strength-focused workout options.

Planet Fitness responded to this trend by adapting its fitness supply to cater to the growing interest in strength workouts, especially among Gen Z patrons.

Aligning its offerings with the evolving preferences of gym enthusiasts, the company successfully met the demand for more strength equipment and diversified workout classes.

This strategic response to changing consumer preferences not only enhanced the overall fitness experience for members but also played a vital role in driving the company’s revenue performance in the second quarter.

How the fitness industry is responding

In response to the shifting preferences of gym enthusiasts towards strength workouts, especially among Gen Z consumers, the fitness industry has adapted its offerings to meet the evolving demands of its clientele. And it’s using data to back up its business decisions.

Companies have recognized the growing interest in strength training among their members and have adjusted their equipment and workout programs accordingly.

Taking advantage of this evolving trend, fitness brands are offering strength-oriented programs like Peloton Strength, where users of varying strength levels can improve their endurance and build the muscle mass they are looking for.

Benefits of strength training

Distinct from other forms of physical activity like cardio or group fitness classes, weight training offers a unique set of advantages:

Increased muscle mass Improved body density Elevated metabolism Improved functional strength



With the rise of mobile workout apps like The Peloton App and Planet Fitness’ PF+, users can build strength at the gym or in the comfort of their own homes.

These apps offer custom, instructor-led programming designed specifically for strength workouts, catering to users looking to improve their overall functional strength and build lean muscle.

So, whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting on your journey to better health, incorporating strength training can boost your metabolism, offer protection against injury, and may be exactly what you need to meet your next fitness goal.