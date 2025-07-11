 Skip to main content
Not all health foods are healthy: What a gut doctor wants you to know

How your diet may be hurting your gut health

By
Carbs, processed foods, and Coke
Did you know that 70% of your immune system lives in your gut? Until my recent conversation with Dr. Sabine Hazan, I hadn’t. Dr. Hazan, a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and internal medicine physician, warns that ultra-processed foods and hidden additives are silently destroying our microbiome, weakening immunity, and disrupting mental health. Hidden in foods often deemed healthy, such as salad dressings, additives could be harming gut health without our knowledge.

Dr. Hazan has served as Principal Investigator on over 150 clinical trials and is internationally recognized for her pioneering work in microbiome research, including the connection between gut health, immunity, and mental health. Here’s what she shared about the dangers of ultra-processed foods and how you can protect your gut health and immune system from them.

Hidden ultra-processed foods

Most of us think we have a good understanding of what ultra-processed foods are, but Dr. Hazan says they’re not always easy to spot. “Even though they might seem easy to spot, like packaged snacks and sugary drinks, they can be deceptive. Some breads, cereals, and salad dressings may appear healthy but contain emulsifiers, added sugars (look for ingredients ending in “-ose”), and stabilizers that harm the microbiome. Even products marketed as healthy, like high-sugar yogurts, artificially sweetened beverages, certain kombuchas, and over-processed plant-based meats, can negatively impact gut health,” she shares.

These additives can silently disrupt our microbiome balance, leading to potential digestive issues and a weakened immune response. With roughly 70% of the immune system housed in the gut, Dr. Hazan says a healthy gut is essential for maintaining immune balance. Having a deeper understanding of this can help you make more informed nutrition choices and be more aware of the hidden additives in the food you consume.

“A diverse microbiome is key to supporting a healthy immune system. Environmental factors, particularly diet, can significantly impact microbiome diversity. One of the biggest disruptors is a diet high in ultra-processed foods. These are foods made with little to no whole ingredients and often contain additives, preservatives, excess sugar, salt, or fat. These foods can reduce microbial diversity, increase intestinal permeability (leading to “leaky gut”), and promote inflammation,” says Dr. Hazan.

Supporting better gut health

Although hidden additives and ultra-processed foods can be sneaky in harming our guts, Dr. Hazan says the gut microbiome is exceptionally dynamic. “Positive changes can occur within days or weeks of improving your diet, particularly by increasing dietary fiber and reducing your consumption of ultra-processed foods. To protect your gut and immune system, read labels carefully. Watch out for harmful additives like potassium bromate, titanium dioxide, sodium benzoate, nitrites, artificial colors, and polysorbates – some of which are linked to cancer, neurological issues, and other health risks,” she says.

“In my gastroenterology practice, I’ve treated thousands of patients by focusing on gut health. Restoring microbial balance (especially increasing levels of Bifidobacteria) has helped many find relief from various symptoms. Taking dietary actions, such as consuming a whole-food, fiber-rich diet, can quickly strengthen your immune system. Even if you’ve been consuming ultra-processed foods, making simple changes can have a significant impact on your health.


