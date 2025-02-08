Beyond Meat expands steak lineup with pre-seasoned options

The company Beyond Meat is certainly a favorite among plant-based food lovers, as they sell a variety of tasty food options, including burgers, meatballs, chicken, and more. Beyond Meat has decided to take things up a notch and has announced an expansion of its Beyond Steak lineup, introducing two new pre-seasoned varieties: Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style. If these bold and savory options sound intriguing to you, they are now available at your local Sprouts Farmers Market.

Beyond Meat took note of how the original Beyond Steak quickly became a fan favorite, as it earned praise for having a juicy, tender texture that mimics real steak. Now, Beyond Meat is making things even more convenient by offering these new flavors, already seasoned. The Chimichurri variety packs a bright, herbaceous punch, while the Korean BBQ-Style option brings a balance of tangy and sweet flavors.

While you may reach for Beyond Meat’s steak due to its flavor, you also get to benefit from the fact that it is a nutritious choice. Each serving delivers 20 grams of plant-based protein, just one gram of saturated fat, and no cholesterol. Both varieties have earned certification from the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program, reinforcing the fact that they are a great addition to any meal.

Drew Lufkin, the Senior Vice President of Sales at Beyond Meat, shared that the original Beyond Steak was a game-changer, and they were thrilled to introduce these two delicious, heart-healthy options for those looking to cut back on saturated fat and cholesterol without sacrificing flavor.

If you want to give the new Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style options a try, check out a Sprouts Farmers Market in your area. For more information about the plant-based products, visit BeyondMeat.com.