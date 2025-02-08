 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Beyond Meat expands steak lineup with pre-seasoned options

Spice up your plant-based meals with these zesty flavors

By
Beyond Meat steak.
Beyond Meat

The company Beyond Meat is certainly a favorite among plant-based food lovers, as they sell a variety of tasty food options, including burgers, meatballs, chicken, and more. Beyond Meat has decided to take things up a notch and has announced an expansion of its Beyond Steak lineup, introducing two new pre-seasoned varieties: Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style. If these bold and savory options sound intriguing to you, they are now available at your local Sprouts Farmers Market.

Beyond Meat took note of how the original Beyond Steak quickly became a fan favorite, as it earned praise for having a juicy, tender texture that mimics real steak. Now, Beyond Meat is making things even more convenient by offering these new flavors, already seasoned. The Chimichurri variety packs a bright, herbaceous punch, while the Korean BBQ-Style option brings a balance of tangy and sweet flavors.

Recommended Videos

While you may reach for Beyond Meat’s steak due to its flavor, you also get to benefit from the fact that it is a nutritious choice. Each serving delivers 20 grams of plant-based protein, just one gram of saturated fat, and no cholesterol. Both varieties have earned certification from the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program, reinforcing the fact that they are a great addition to any meal.

Related

Drew Lufkin, the Senior Vice President of Sales at Beyond Meat, shared that the original Beyond Steak was a game-changer, and they were thrilled to introduce these two delicious, heart-healthy options for those looking to cut back on saturated fat and cholesterol without sacrificing flavor.

If you want to give the new Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style options a try, check out a Sprouts Farmers Market in your area. For more information about the plant-based products, visit BeyondMeat.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
These low carb pasta options are just as delicious
Treat yourself with these low carb pasta alternatives
zucchini noodles

 

 

Read more
The best fish to eat: 11 of the healthiest options for your plate
Even if you're picky about fish, you'll find several choices to enjoy on this list
Sablefish in a dish

There's a reason why fresh fish is often called brain food. It's healthy stuff, just like fresh fruits, providing nutrients while aiding the body in a number of other important ways. Fortunately, you can enjoy fish in virtually countless ways. You can go Hawaiian and eat it raw in the form of poke or grill it up on your deck. You can clean a fish and even age a fish. Many types of fish are also great in pasta, sandwiches, or even tinned up as conservas. There are pretty much as many ways to prepare fish as there are delicious species swimming through the many vast oceans of the world.

There are things to look for when you're combing through the fish selection of your favorite market, though. Look for terminology like "wild caught" on labels, ensuring that the fishery is being treated with the care and sustainability it deserves, wherever that may be. A great resource is this handy app from the Monterrey Bay Aquarium in California.

Read more
Are pre-workout supplements safe? (Plus, more of your questions answered)
Everything you need to know about pre-workout supplements
Man squatting down with pre-workout supplement

Gone are the days when the only question you got asked in the gym is what brand of whey protein are you taking? The world of sports supplements and athletic performance aids is becoming increasingly complex and vast. Walk the aisles of any supplement store, and you’ll quickly realize there are supplements for pre-, post-, and inter-workouts with innumerable options and iterations to keep track of.
Even your own gym, where you once would have only seen other guys drinking water or basic sports drinks during and after workouts, now is filled with sights of water bottles filled with all sorts of powdered mixes and enhanced fluids, tubs of protein powders, and electrolyte drinks, and even various bottles of capsules and pills. Some gyms even have dedicated “nutrition bars” where you can order pre- and post-workout smoothies, juices, and energizers. Clearly, the ever-present quest to get the most out of our bodies and maximize physical performance has been answered by supplement companies and fitness marketing businesses.
One said type of supplement to enter the athletic performance market over the last decade is pre-workouts and they are becoming more and more popular amongst the general gym population. As the name describes, pre-workout supplements are taken before a workout and are intended to boost athletic performance and output. Though they may not be as common as energy or electrolyte drinks and protein shakes, if you’ve seen other guys sipping a pre-workout drink or popping a few capsules before hitting the weights and have found yourself wondering if doing the same will improve your own fitness, keep reading to learn the basics of pre-workouts and whether pre-workout supplements actually work.

What are pre-workout supplements?

Read more