 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Beyond Meat teams up with NBA stars for a plant-based slam dunk

By
Kyrie Irving's Beyond Steak Chimichurri Bowl
Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have joined forces to release a one-of-a-kind cookbook, Go Beyond the Buzzer: A Plant-Based Cookbook Inspired by NBPA Members. The momentous collaboration is launching just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend (February 14-16). This digital cookbook is a byproduct of the growing trend of professional athletes taking on plant-forward diets for better health and performance.

NBA stars bring flavor and performance to the table

Cade Cunningham's Beyond Beef Bolognese
Beyond Meat

The cookbook takes recipes inspired by your favorite NBA stars and puts them front and center for your enjoyment. The meals are a perfect blend of health, flavor, and convenience, so we’re talking pre-workout, post-workout, or just your everyday outings. Jalen “Big Body” Brunson, as he’s affectionately called—the standout guard for the New York Knicks, brings the heat with his Spicy Rigatoni, a bold and flavorful dish perfect for those craving some heat.

Recommended Videos

And when you need a meal in the clutch, you count on “Dame Time”—Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, who delivers his Plant-Based Sloppy Joe, a hearty and family-friendly post-practice dinner option. Last but not least, Josh Hart offers his Beyond Hart Burrito, a pre-game meal made with Beyond Steak, designed to fuel top performance.

Related

Available for free download on Beyond Meat’s website, the cookbook is accessible to fans and food lovers alike. Attendees of the NBA All-Star Weekend can grab collectible hard copies at the NBPA Brotherhood Deli-themed food truck at SPARK Social SF.

This collaboration not only celebrates the players’ commitment to plant-based living but also serves as a resource for anyone looking to incorporate healthier, more sustainable meals into their lifestyle. No matter if you’re prepping for a game or just cooking at home, Go Beyond the Buzzer proves that plant-based eating can be delicious, satisfying, performance-driven, and capable of fueling you well beyond when the last second ticks off the clock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith is a seasoned writer and editor with over 10 years of experience creating compelling content across…
Power up your breakfast: 30 grams of protein to fuel your day
Overnight oats, omelets, and more
Omelette stuffed with spinach and cheese for a breakfast.

We've all heard that our morning can be a great indication of how the rest of the day will turn out. Taking it a step further, we acknowledge that what we eat for breakfast can determine our morning and influence the rest of the day. To make the most of it, be sure to include a vital component in your breakfast: protein.

Aim for a high-protein meal in the morning to achieve health goals like weight loss or improving muscle mass. The perfect meal is a 30 grams of protein breakfast to start your morning with energy and wellness. Protein has excellent effects on weight and overall health, so what better way to start the most important meal of the day than with protein?
How does protein in the morning benefit the body?

Read more
Coors and Yellowstone have teamed up for a beer in time for the final season
Coors and Yellowstone combine
Coors

Coors is going the Dutton route. The macro brewery known for its cheap beer options has aligned with the hit show to release special edition six packs. And the timing is intentional as the next season of the show kicks off very soon, streaming on Paramount.

The idea is simple. Get a special sixer of the Coors Banquet, crack a cold one, and enjoy a notable quote from the show written on the underside of the cap. Featured quotes come from characters like Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. The cap also comes equipped with a Yellowstone logo, so if the show is your cup of tea, you might want to start a collection.

Read more
Craft beer teams up with another NBA team
Beer and basketball pick and roll
Rip City IPA.

Beer and sports continue to play on the same team. The latest development involves Portland's longtime NBA franchise partnering up with an Oregon brewery that helped jumpstart the craft beer movement.

The Portland Trailblazers and Rogue Ales and Spirits have joined up. As is typically the case with these hookups, the label will feature a special beer during the upcoming basketball season. Fittingly, as a genuine Pacific Northwest partnership, that beer is an IPA.

Read more