Beyond Meat teams up with NBA stars for a plant-based slam dunk

Beyond Meat and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have joined forces to release a one-of-a-kind cookbook, Go Beyond the Buzzer: A Plant-Based Cookbook Inspired by NBPA Members. The momentous collaboration is launching just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend (February 14-16). This digital cookbook is a byproduct of the growing trend of professional athletes taking on plant-forward diets for better health and performance.

NBA stars bring flavor and performance to the table

The cookbook takes recipes inspired by your favorite NBA stars and puts them front and center for your enjoyment. The meals are a perfect blend of health, flavor, and convenience, so we’re talking pre-workout, post-workout, or just your everyday outings. Jalen “Big Body” Brunson, as he’s affectionately called—the standout guard for the New York Knicks, brings the heat with his Spicy Rigatoni, a bold and flavorful dish perfect for those craving some heat.

And when you need a meal in the clutch, you count on “Dame Time”—Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, who delivers his Plant-Based Sloppy Joe, a hearty and family-friendly post-practice dinner option. Last but not least, Josh Hart offers his Beyond Hart Burrito, a pre-game meal made with Beyond Steak, designed to fuel top performance.

Available for free download on Beyond Meat’s website, the cookbook is accessible to fans and food lovers alike. Attendees of the NBA All-Star Weekend can grab collectible hard copies at the NBPA Brotherhood Deli-themed food truck at SPARK Social SF.

This collaboration not only celebrates the players’ commitment to plant-based living but also serves as a resource for anyone looking to incorporate healthier, more sustainable meals into their lifestyle. No matter if you’re prepping for a game or just cooking at home, Go Beyond the Buzzer proves that plant-based eating can be delicious, satisfying, performance-driven, and capable of fueling you well beyond when the last second ticks off the clock.