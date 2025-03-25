PKN’s newest zero pecan milk is the newest plant-based coffee creamer

It’s no secret that plant-based milks have come a long way in the last couple of years, giving coffee drinkers more options for creamers. Leading innovator in plant-based beverages, PKN, is the first company to bring pecan milk to the market. The brand has just launched a zero-sugar version of its creamy PKN milk: PKN Zero Pecan Milk. Available now in stores and online, the new PKN Zero offers a simple, delicious, nutritious non-dairy milk with a subtle taste of roasted pecans, reminiscent of pecan pie, with a buttery texture without gums, added sugar, or other additives.

Made from upcycled pecans, PKN Zero pecan milk has only four simple ingredients: Filtered water, pecan butter, vanilla extract, and sea salt. With a satisfying, buttery taste to rival cow’s milk, the new PKN Zero supports brain health and heart health with the highest levels of flavonoids and the highest ratio of anti-oxidants of any tree nut. Pecans also provide a healthy dose of ALA Omega-3 fatty acids. All of the pecan milk products by PKN, including the PKN Zero, are keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, dairy-free, and kosher.

