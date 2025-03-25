PKN’s newest zero pecan milk is the newest plant-based coffee creamer

It’s no secret that plant-based milks have come a long way in the last couple of years, giving coffee drinkers more options for creamers. Leading innovator in plant-based beverages, PKN, is the first company to bring pecan milk to the market. The brand has just launched a zero-sugar version of its creamy PKN milk: PKN Zero Pecan Milk. Available now in stores and online, the new PKN Zero offers a simple, delicious, nutritious non-dairy milk with a subtle taste of roasted pecans, reminiscent of pecan pie, with a buttery texture without gums, added sugar, or other additives.
Made from upcycled pecans, PKN Zero pecan milk has only four simple ingredients: Filtered water, pecan butter, vanilla extract, and sea salt. With a satisfying, buttery taste to rival cow’s milk, the new PKN Zero supports brain health and heart health with the highest levels of flavonoids and the highest ratio of anti-oxidants of any tree nut. Pecans also provide a healthy dose of ALA Omega-3 fatty acids. All of the pecan milk products by PKN, including the PKN Zero, are keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, dairy-free, and kosher.
“Over the past year, we developed new roasting techniques to further bring out the innate, beloved flavor of pecans. We are proud to highlight our new roasting techniques in PKN Zero. It is a perfect pairing for the morning cereal bowl, an ideal addition to coffee and healthy smoothie, or even a delicious option for that glass of milk before bed,” said Laura Shenkar, CEO, founder, and inventor of PKN.