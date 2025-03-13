How does Arc’teryx running gear handle the Vermont cold?

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Arc’teryx running apparel I tested How I tested my Arc’teryx running kit How Arc’teryx running apparel performed in the Vermont cold Arc’teryx apparel made winter running comfortable (and fun)

Peak foliage covers the Green Mountains in autumn, drawing visitors from far and wide. Maroon, peach, red, and more light up the surroundings, reminiscent of a perfect watercolor painting. But that only lasts about a week. Soon after, the trees go bare, and the cold arrives, bringing ice-like air and forcing everyone inside. Then, as December blends into January, the real freeze begins, with -50 plus overnight wind chills and air so cold it almost burns.

When that happens, many bundle up and hit the slopes for a day of skiing or snowboarding. Most take a break from running until spring. I typically follow that formula. But this year, I tried something different, covering myself in an Arc’teryx cold-weather running kit to see if Vermont winter runs could be fun. Read on for my take.

The Arc’teryx running apparel I tested

Norvan Shell Jacket ($400)

Norvan Insulated Pant ($200)

Venta AR Glove ($75)

Bird Word Toque ($40)

How I tested my Arc’teryx running kit

My testing began in late November, as cold and snow set in, and continued through early February. I ran through driving snow, in 18-degree temps, and among blustery winter winds. I logged miles with snow crunching under my feet and wind gusting over the drifts.

Additionally, I evaluated dexterity, weather protection, warmth, fit, and breathability. I noted where each piece excelled and where it could be improved. It was a stress test for winter running.

How Arc’teryx running apparel performed in the Vermont cold

One of my first runs occurred during a late-November storm, where I ran into driving snow on the Stowe Recreation Path. There, I discovered the jacket’s shield-like protection from the elements and its flowing dexterity, especially in the arms. The hood formed a clean porthole for the view ahead, letting me enjoy the winter surroundings. Also notable was its breathability, as I stayed at a comfortable temperature and never overheated. (Note: I wore insulating pieces underneath, including a tech tee, fleece top, and synthetic insulation jacket)

The gloves had a medium-weight feel and, once on the run, built up a temperature equilibrium that was neither hot nor cold. The Gore-Tex Infinium material offered wind protection, and the fingers and thumbs, covered in reinforcements, worked on my phone, even in 18-degree temps.

The pants were a surprise, with their tissue-paper-like feel and ability to build heat. Their lightweight design felt like walking around in a base layer, which made me wonder about warmth. But once on the run, the light insulation let the heat build up and kept me warm among the snow-covered surroundings. One pocket by the tailbone offered space for keys.

The hat featured a tight-knit construction reminiscent of an old-school wool sweater. It felt both heavy-duty and lightweight and blocked out the wind without making me overheat. I also enjoyed the contrasting maroon and orange colors and the large logos.

Though the kit offered excellent performance, there were some shortcomings. The jacket had no pockets, lessening its real-world functionality. The hem also had no adjustment, allowing cold air to waft inside.

The gloves would wet out in places during snow, though I didn’t feel any moisture seep through. It’s also important to note they’re made for activity, not casual wear, with their light insulation.

The pants were my favorite piece, but the one drawback was air seeping through the ankle closures. Elastic openings, like the wrists on the jacket, would better seal out the cold.

The hat was simple and effective but had a tight fit (I wear an XL snowboard helmet). If you have a larger head, that’s something to consider.

Arc’teryx apparel made winter running comfortable (and fun)

Stepping outside during the Vermont winter offers a shock of cold, a harsh and biting feeling, and certainly not an ideal environment for running. But with Arc’teryx apparel, I felt shielded and comfortable, and the gear’s tailored design helped me survive the freeze. Key to that was the jacket’s Gore-Tex material, the pants’ targeted insulation, the gloves’ midweight design, and the hat’s dense construction.

Arc’teryx running apparel uses a focused design with few concessions for convenience. The jacket’s purity of purpose shines through with zero pockets, no hem adjustment, and perfect seam taping. The pants are in their element a few miles in when heat builds up, and their tissue-paper consistency allows flowing strides. It’s the same for the gloves and hat, which protect, wick moisture, and look good.

If you’re a runner who keeps going year-round, this kit has the performance you need for racking up miles in snow, wind, and more. You can only bring your keys along, but that creates a lightweight design that’s made to run.