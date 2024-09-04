 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Vermont in the fall: How to plan an epic trip, according to a local

Here's where I'd go on a fall trip to Vermont

By
Sunset over Stowe Vermont during autumn
Stowe, Vermont Mark Reif / The Manual

In March 2021, I took a road trip that changed my life. I drove from my then-home in Northern Virginia to Northern Vermont for a long weekend of snowboarding and exploration, not knowing how the state would delight me. It did, and then some. 

The landscape changed as soon as I crossed the state line from New York to Vermont. Old towns looked untouched, as if frozen in time, with old gas stations and shops lining the byways. In the distance, the Green Mountains formed the horizon, creating a perfect vista as the sun set. Add in world-class snowboarding at Stowe Mountain Resort, and I knew I wanted to live there. In October 2021, I made the move. Today, I call Stowe home.

Recommended Videos

Fall is a special time here, when the temperature’s just right, and the foliage creates an autumn panorama. Here’s where I recommend going during your Vermont fall trip. 

Fall in Vermont: Here’s where I’d go

Mt. Mansfield Vermont alpenglow
Mount Mansfield, Vermont Mark Reif / The Manual

No matter where you visit, Vermont can feel like another country. It’s natural, unspoiled, and home to an eclectic spirit. The Green Mountain State lets you truly get away. 

Waitsfield, Vermont

Foliage surrounding Mad River Valley, Vermont
Foliage surrounding Mad River Valley Mad River Valley, Vermont

On my initial trip here, I stayed in Waitsfield, in the Mad River Valley. There’s peace and quiet along Main Street like few places I’ve been. Sugarbush Mountain Resort towers above, and a vast trail network is ideal for hiking, running, and biking. 

The Mad River meanders through town and offers a refreshing view (and sound) when you want to relax. For a fantastic view of the Green Mountains, try hiking nearby Camel’s Hump, where you’ll get 360-degree vistas of the foliage. When the day’s over, head over to Canteen Cremee Company, which specializes in Vermont’s best fried chicken and maple cremees (Vermont’s word for soft-serve ice cream). 

The Green Mountain Byway

Fall views from the Green Mountain Byway
Fall views from the Green Mountain Byway Green Mountain Byway

In Vermont, there’s just so much to explore. Turning the key, stepping on the gas, and seeing where it goes lets you find nooks and crannies where time stands still. The Green Mountain Byway begins in Waterbury, Vermont, and then passes through Stowe Village, Morristown, Hyde Park, Jeffersonville, and more. It takes you on a journey through the state’s northern reaches, where you’ll find plenty of foliage, as well as rustic surroundings.

On the return trip, I’d recommend trying Black Diamond Barbecue in Morristown. Tucked away in the country, the eatery has a quaint atmosphere and plenty of satisfying fare.

Stowe, Vermont

Stowe Vermont photo
Stowe Village, Vermont Jeffrey Clayton / Unsplash

My favorite on this list is my hometown. It offers a blend of quaintness, vibrancy, and nature that sets it apart. Mount Mansfield lines the horizon, marking the state’s highest point at 4,393 feet. Shops and restaurants cover Main Street and Mountain Road, offering local culture and cuisine.

But the highlight of Stowe is the mountain. You have two options for the best view of the foliage: Hike or take the gondola. For an epic morning or evening adventure, I’d hike the Long Trail up to “The Chin: (the highest point on Mansfield) and watch the sun rise (or set) above the tree line. Another option is taking the gondola at Stowe Mountain Resort, which swiftly takes you up to “Cliff House,” a mountainside restaurant and deck. From there, you can continue to “The Chin” via the challenging Cliff Trail and grab some food or take in the surroundings. 

Stowe also has an abundant trail network for hiking, biking, or running. I like trail running on Mount Mansfield, and Cady Hill Forest has a fun mountain bike-focused route system. 

To end the day, try Doc Ponds, where a relaxed atmosphere and an interesting menu create a fun, flavorful time. I like the squash soup paired with a pilsner.

Burlington, Vermont

sunset over Lake Champlain
Lake Champlain, Burlington, Vermont Mark Reif / The Manual

To cap your fall trip, I recommend spending the day in Burlington. With Lake Champlain setting the stage, the city has a vibrant mood and plenty to do. Along the Church Street Marketplace, abundant shops and restaurants give you a taste of everything. Vermont Flannel offers cozy, made-in-the-USA shirts, and Honey Road makes award-winning Mediterranean cuisine.

How would I spend my day in Burlington? I’d explore the avenues, stroll along Church Street, and end the day with a lakeside sunset. Dinner would be at Taco Gordo — an authentic, gritty Mexican dive — followed by beers on the shoreline at Foam Brewers

This fall, get away from it all in Vermont

Stowe Pinnacle in Stowe, Vermont
Stowe, Vermont Clay Kaufmann / Unsplash

Though Vermont looks picturesque from a distance, you have to be here to understand. Highways without billboards and untouched mountains offer a true escape, and a unique culture lets you experience something new. Remember, peak fall foliage (mid-September to mid-October) can get crowded, so wake up early, hit the road, and take it all in.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This luxury hotel is the best place to stay for a unique Kyoto experience this fall
Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto: An ideal autumn getaway
Autumn entrance, Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto

After the long, hot summer, fall brings a sense of relief, as the cool air rushes in and leaves change color. It can be a time of reflection or a time to explore, as the comfortable temps lend themselves to easy-going outings. There’s ample opportunity to take in the foliage and anticipate the winter ahead.

In Japan, the 5-star Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto offers a retreat-like setting, where you’re front and center with the change in seasons. Not only that, but the hotel is in the middle of historic sites and events, letting guests experience the country’s unique heritage. Let’s take a closer look.
Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto: A blend of luxury and history

Read more
The longest rail trail in New England opens in Vermont
Explore Vermont on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
Surface of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Vermont’s 93-mile-long Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which had its opening delayed by historic flooding last summer, is now ready to welcome recreational enthusiasts. Hikers, bikers, and horseback riders can venture out any time of year, while in the winter, skiers, snowshoers, and snowmobilers can join in the fun.

The trail lets people get up close to Vermont’s rustic, charming landscape, winding through 18 towns and sites like the Fisher Historic Bridge and historic railroad stations. Here’s what you need to know.
Lamoille Rail Trail: A historic route everyone can experience

Read more
Here’s everything you need to pack for a trip to Yellowstone National Park
From backpacks and boots to headlamps and hiking snacks, here are all the essentials you'll need for Yellowstone
best national parks rv camping yellowstone 2

 

Yellowstone National Park is one of the crown jewels of America’s National Parks system. It quite literally has it all: Majestic geysers, technicolor thermal hot springs, bison-filled forests and fields, craggy canyons, roaring waterfalls, and — you get the gist. Stretching nearly 3,500 square miles across northwest Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana, Yellowstone attracts millions of visitors and tourists looking to revel in the beauty of the country's most spectacular landscapes (just don't get too close to the wildlife).

Read more