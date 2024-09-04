Here's where I'd go on a fall trip to Vermont

In March 2021, I took a road trip that changed my life. I drove from my then-home in Northern Virginia to Northern Vermont for a long weekend of snowboarding and exploration, not knowing how the state would delight me. It did, and then some.

The landscape changed as soon as I crossed the state line from New York to Vermont. Old towns looked untouched, as if frozen in time, with old gas stations and shops lining the byways. In the distance, the Green Mountains formed the horizon, creating a perfect vista as the sun set. Add in world-class snowboarding at Stowe Mountain Resort, and I knew I wanted to live there. In October 2021, I made the move. Today, I call Stowe home.

Recommended Videos

Fall is a special time here, when the temperature’s just right, and the foliage creates an autumn panorama. Here’s where I recommend going during your Vermont fall trip.

Fall in Vermont: Here’s where I’d go

No matter where you visit, Vermont can feel like another country. It’s natural, unspoiled, and home to an eclectic spirit. The Green Mountain State lets you truly get away.

Waitsfield, Vermont

On my initial trip here, I stayed in Waitsfield, in the Mad River Valley. There’s peace and quiet along Main Street like few places I’ve been. Sugarbush Mountain Resort towers above, and a vast trail network is ideal for hiking, running, and biking.

The Mad River meanders through town and offers a refreshing view (and sound) when you want to relax. For a fantastic view of the Green Mountains, try hiking nearby Camel’s Hump, where you’ll get 360-degree vistas of the foliage. When the day’s over, head over to Canteen Cremee Company, which specializes in Vermont’s best fried chicken and maple cremees (Vermont’s word for soft-serve ice cream).

The Green Mountain Byway

In Vermont, there’s just so much to explore. Turning the key, stepping on the gas, and seeing where it goes lets you find nooks and crannies where time stands still. The Green Mountain Byway begins in Waterbury, Vermont, and then passes through Stowe Village, Morristown, Hyde Park, Jeffersonville, and more. It takes you on a journey through the state’s northern reaches, where you’ll find plenty of foliage, as well as rustic surroundings.

On the return trip, I’d recommend trying Black Diamond Barbecue in Morristown. Tucked away in the country, the eatery has a quaint atmosphere and plenty of satisfying fare.

Stowe, Vermont

My favorite on this list is my hometown. It offers a blend of quaintness, vibrancy, and nature that sets it apart. Mount Mansfield lines the horizon, marking the state’s highest point at 4,393 feet. Shops and restaurants cover Main Street and Mountain Road, offering local culture and cuisine.

But the highlight of Stowe is the mountain. You have two options for the best view of the foliage: Hike or take the gondola. For an epic morning or evening adventure, I’d hike the Long Trail up to “The Chin: (the highest point on Mansfield) and watch the sun rise (or set) above the tree line. Another option is taking the gondola at Stowe Mountain Resort, which swiftly takes you up to “Cliff House,” a mountainside restaurant and deck. From there, you can continue to “The Chin” via the challenging Cliff Trail and grab some food or take in the surroundings.

Stowe also has an abundant trail network for hiking, biking, or running. I like trail running on Mount Mansfield, and Cady Hill Forest has a fun mountain bike-focused route system.

To end the day, try Doc Ponds, where a relaxed atmosphere and an interesting menu create a fun, flavorful time. I like the squash soup paired with a pilsner.

Burlington, Vermont

To cap your fall trip, I recommend spending the day in Burlington. With Lake Champlain setting the stage, the city has a vibrant mood and plenty to do. Along the Church Street Marketplace, abundant shops and restaurants give you a taste of everything. Vermont Flannel offers cozy, made-in-the-USA shirts, and Honey Road makes award-winning Mediterranean cuisine.

How would I spend my day in Burlington? I’d explore the avenues, stroll along Church Street, and end the day with a lakeside sunset. Dinner would be at Taco Gordo — an authentic, gritty Mexican dive — followed by beers on the shoreline at Foam Brewers.

This fall, get away from it all in Vermont

Though Vermont looks picturesque from a distance, you have to be here to understand. Highways without billboards and untouched mountains offer a true escape, and a unique culture lets you experience something new. Remember, peak fall foliage (mid-September to mid-October) can get crowded, so wake up early, hit the road, and take it all in.