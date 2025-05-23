 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Locals say this is the world’s top city for culture

The City of Light is a hub for cultural experiences

By
Street in Paris, France
Adrien Olichon / Unsplash

Time Out recently surveyed 18,500 city-dwellers about the cultural life in their hometowns, asking about everything from affordability to quality of art, music, and architecture. The results, combined with votes from a panel of experts, reveal the world’s top cities for culture, and Paris, France took the number one spot.

An overwhelming 96% of Parisians rated their city’s cultural offerings as either “good” or “amazing,” and Time Out’s expert panel gave the City of Light one of the highest numbers of votes overall. Paris is home to the world’s most-visited museum, the Louvre, where icons like the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo draw millions of visitors annually. The city also boasts a deep bench of cultural heavyweights like the Pompidou Centre, Palais de Tokyo, and Philarmonie de Paris, where the Orchestre de Paris performs.

Recommended Videos

Culture in Paris isn’t confined to galleries and concert halls. From open-air film screenings like La Villette’s Cinéma en Plein Air to the annual Fête de la Musique, the city is full of creative energy year-round. Walking through its streets is a masterclass in architecture, featuring everything from medieval relics to Haussmannian boulevards.

Related

Coming in second is Florence, Italy, where the Uffizi Galleries and Maggio Musicale Fiorentino earned high praise. Edinburgh, Scotland takes third, celebrated for its world-class festivals including the iconic Fringe and the International Festival.

The best cities for culture: The full list

Florence Italy
darrenquigley32 / Pixabay
  1. Paris, France
  2. Florence, Italy
  3. Edinburgh, Scotland
  4. Mexico City, Mexico
  5. Sydney, Australia
  6. Barcelona, Spain
  7. Chicago, Illinois
  8. Lisbon, Portugal
  9. Hanoi, Vietnam
  10. Cape Town, South Africa
  11. Beijing, China
  12. Tbilisi, Georgia
  13. Jakarta, Indonesia
  14. Delhi, India
  15. Medellín, Colombia
  16. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  17. Marrakech, Morocco
  18. Vienna, Austria
  19. Prague, Czech Republic
  20. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This surprising African country is this year’s hottest destination for wellness travel
Consider visiting Namibia for your next wellness retreat
Namibia

In recent years, wellness travel has surged in popularity as people seek to recharge and escape the pressures of daily life. According to Mastercard’s Travel Trends 2025 report, Namibia has emerged as the top wellness destination this year, surprising many as an unexpected leader in the global wellness travel scene.

Namibia’s landscapes, featuring towering red dunes, vast desert plains, and rugged mountains, create the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation. The country offers an array of luxury lodges and spas, where visitors can indulge in treatments like massages, mud therapy, and exfoliation, all designed to help travelers unwind in a truly unique setting. Wellness companies like Our Habitas take it a step further, offering specialized experiences such as full-body masks, rose quartz facials, sunrise yoga, and massages with warmed stones.

Read more
45 million people are traveling for Memorial Day: Here’s how to avoid the traffic
AAA highlights the best times to hit the road during the holiday weekend
Traffic

Get ready for packed roads and long lines, as 45.1 million Americans are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend this year, marking a new record, according to AAA. The travel period runs from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26, and most of those travelers, nearly 39.4 million, are hitting the road. While air travel and other modes of transportation like trains, buses, and cruises are also up this year, driving remains the top choice for Memorial Day travelers.

With gas prices lower than last year’s average ($3.59 per gallon), road trips are more appealing than ever. In fact, 87% of travelers will be driving to their destinations, making traffic jams and congested highways all but guaranteed.

Read more
This surprising Southern city is the most affordable place to vacation this summer
You may want to consider a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina this year
Raleigh North Carolina

If you're looking for a summer getaway that won’t break the bank, Raleigh, North Carolina might just be your best bet. According to KAYAK’s new Travel Check-In report, Raleigh ranks as the most affordable U.S. destination for an all-in summer vacation.

KAYAK analyzed flight and hotel prices to find the best deals for travelers. They found that the average round-trip flight to Raleigh costs just $291, and a five-night hotel stay comes in at $745, bringing the total for a five-day trip to an incredibly reasonable $1,036. With overall flight prices down 7% compared to last year, it’s a smart time to plan.

Read more