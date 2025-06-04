 Skip to main content
The surprising cities travelers are skipping this year, according to Google

These once-popular cities are falling off the travel map

By
havanna capitol building
Jeremy Woodhouse / Getty Images

Some of the world’s most iconic cities are seeing a drop in travel interest this year, and the reasons may surprise you.

According to a new global study from travel insurance specialists InsureandGo, travelers in 2025 are turning away from classic city break destinations in favor of less crowded, more off-the-beaten-path spots. The report analyzed year-on-year Google search data for flights, hotels, and itineraries, revealing shifting preferences that could reshape global tourism in the year ahead.

At the top of the “skipped” list is Havana, Cuba, which has seen a 27.6% drop in global search interest. Once celebrated for its vintage charm and rich culture, Havana appears to be falling out of favor, with many travelers now opting for destinations like Bali, where searches are up 16% year-on-year. The Indonesian island’s combination of beaches, wellness retreats, and digital nomad infrastructure seems to be winning out over retro city vibes.

Miami is also seeing a sharp decline, with travel interest down 15%. If search trends translate to real visitation, the city could see a loss of around 4 million tourists compared to previous years. In its place? Chicago, where travel interest has spiked by more than 41%. Travelers appear to be trading sandy shores for architectural tours, skyline views, and deep-dish pizza.

Other major cities seeing notable dips include Kingston, Jamaica, and Berlin, Germany, pointing to a broader pattern: travelers are craving novelty, space, and authenticity, and increasingly avoiding destinations that feel overdone or overcrowded.

The top 15 cities tourists are turning away from

Miami, Florida
Miami, Florida aurora.kreativ / Unsplash

1. Havana, Cuba

2. Miami, United States

=3. Kingston, Jamaica

=3. Nadi, Fiji

=5. Gdansk, Poland

=5. Las Vegas, United States

7. Apia, Samoa

=8. Stockholm, Sweden

=8. Brussels, Belgium

10. Berlin, Germany

=11. London, United Kingdom

=11. Wellington, New Zealand

13. Singapore

=14. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

=14. Delhi, India

The top 15 cities tourists are turning to

Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan Jezael Melgoza / Unsplash

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

3. Beijing, China

4. Lucerne, Switzerland

5. Kuwait City, Kuwait

6. Seville, Spain

7. Chicago, United States

8. Belize City, Belize

9. Chiang Mai, Thailand

10. Tbilisi, Georgia

11. Hanoi, Vietnam

12. Nassau, Bahamas

13. Jakarta, Indonesia

14. Santiago, Chile

15. Buenos Aires, Argentina

