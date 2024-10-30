 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

From pizza to parks: What to do in Chicago for the perfect trip

Dive into everything the Windy City has to offer.

By
Chicago
juergen-polle / Pixabay

Is the Windy City calling your name? Get ready for a whirlwind of excitement, culture, and, of course, incredible food. Chicago, the third-largest city in the U.S., is packed with iconic neighborhoods that each have their own unique vibe. Whether you’re walking through the artsy streets of Wicker Park or soaking up the amazing architecture along the Riverwalk, there’s so much to see.

Additionally, no trip to Chicago is complete without sinking your teeth into a slice of the legendary deep-dish pizza. Plus, if you’re lucky enough to visit during one of the city’s world-famous music festivals, like Lollapalooza, you’ll experience the city of Chicago in full force. So, whether you’re in town for a weekend or planning to stay a week, we’ve got you covered on what to do in Chicago.

Recommended Videos

Visit the Field Museum

Field Museum
Day_Photo / Pixabay

If you can only hit one museum in Chicago, make it this one. The Field Museum is one of the largest natural history museums in the world and is packed with over 40 million artifacts and specimens. Check out amazing exhibitions like Egyptian mummies, the infamous man-eating lions of Tsavo, and SUE, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex ever found. 

Related

Eat Chicago pizza

Pizza
Ragabz / Pixabay

When you’re in Chicago, trying deep-dish pizza is an absolute must. This iconic dish is baked in a deep pan, giving it that high edge that holds loads of gooey cheese and chunky tomato sauce. With hundreds of spots to choose from, you won’t be lacking options. Lou Malnati’s is a fan favorite with over 60 locations, famous for its buttery Buttercrust™. Another gem is George’s Deep Dish, where owner George Bumbaris uses a unique sourdough starter and layers toppings over the sauce instead of under it. You can also check out Giordano’s for their stuffed version and Pequod’s for that crunchy, caramelized crust.

Get tickets for a show on Broadway in Chicago

Broadway in Chicago
juergen-polle / Pixabay

Who says Broadway is just for New York? Broadway In Chicago brings the excitement of live theater to the Windy City, showcasing a fantastic mix of musicals and plays across five beautiful theaters in the Loop. Annually, over 1.7 million people flock to the Chicago Theatre District for unforgettable performances. The scene is known for pre-Broadway productions, with hits like The Producers, Spamalot, and Kinky Boots. Plus, you can catch long-running favorites like Wicked, The Lion King, and Hamilton.

Go thrifting in Andersonville

Andersonville
James Andrews1 / Shutterstock

If you’re wondering what to do in Chicago, don’t miss Andersonville. This trendy neighborhood is steeped in Swedish heritage, showcasing delightful restaurants, bakeries, and charming boutiques. But what really sets Andersonville apart is its amazing thrift and antique shops. Stroll along North Clark Street, where you’ll find gems like The Brown Elephant, 2nd STREET Andersonville, and Buffalo Exchange for unique second-hand clothing. For music lovers, Rattleback Records is a must-visit, and bookworms will enjoy browsing Uncharted Books.

Listen to blues at Buddy Guy’s Legends

Buddy Guys Legends
Choose Chicago

If you’re a blues fan, checking out Buddy Guy’s Legends is a no-brainer. Since opening in 1989, it’s become the spot for live blues in Chicago, with up-and-coming talent and famous acts jamming 7 nights a week. Legends has hosted blues icons like B.B. King and Koko Taylor, plus rock stars like Eric Clapton and The Rolling Stones. The venue features amazing live music, New Orleans-inspired food, and walls packed with blues history – art, records, and rare photos. It’s like a museum, but one where you can drink, dance, and maybe spot a legend or two!

Get your comedy fix at the Laugh Factory

Microphone
Fun4All / Pixabay

Looking for a good laugh? Head to the Laugh Factory, one of the best comedy clubs around. Originally opening in L.A. in 1979, this world-famous club has a Chicago location that serves up laughs seven days a week. From open mics featuring fresh talent to sets by some of your favorite comedians, you’re guaranteed a fun night. Grab some drinks, sit back, and enjoy the show.

Walk around Navy Pier

Navy Pier
858265 / Pixabay

Completed in 1916, this iconic 3,300-foot pier stretches into Lake Michigan and is packed with fun activities year-round, especially in the summer when fireworks and live music light up the night. Don’t miss the Centennial Wheel at Pier Park for unbeatable views, or check out the Chicago Children’s Museum if you’re visiting with your kiddos. You can also hop on a boat cruise for a scenic tour of the city from the water.

Enjoy views from Skydeck Chicago

Skydeck
The Skydeck

Located on the 103rd floor of Willis Tower, it offers amazing views that stretch across four states. Step onto The Ledge, a glass-floored balcony that extends 4.3 feet outside the building, with just 1.5 inches of glass separating you from the city below. There’s also a small museum where you can dive into Chicago’s history.

Explore Millennium Park

Millennium Park
mcvitanovich / Pixabay

When considering what to do in Chicago, Millennium Park often comes to mind very quickly. This iconic spot is homie to the iconic Cloud Gate (aka The Bean), making it one of the most photographed places in the city. In the summer, Millennium Park offers interactive fountains, lush gardens, public art, rock climbing, and free concerts. Come winter, it transforms into a winter wonderland with ice skating rinks and festive Christmas events.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Here are the most jaw-dropping national parks in California
California has a lot to offer, including these amazing national parks
California's Channel Islands

California's national parks stand out with their diverse ecosystems and rich history. Come visit this beautiful state, and you'll see deserts, mountains, forests, beaches, and even volcanic areas. These national parks are some of the most well-loved areas across the country, and the best part is that many of them are relatively close to popular cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. It's hard to choose a favorite since there's something for everyone in the Golden State, but here are the best national parks in California -- according to us.
Yosemite National Park

When thinking about the best national parks in California, this is often the first one that comes to mind — and with good reason. Yosemite National Park is best known for its stunning cliffs, waterfalls, and expansive trails system. Every kind of adventurer will find something thrilling to do here. With dramatic granite cliffs like the Half Dome and El Capitan, Yosemite is a world-class destination for rock climbers. You can also hike the Mist Trail to see Vernal Fall, or see some of the oldest trees in the world.

Read more
Going to Yosemite National Park just got a whole lot easier
Now's your chance to bypass Yosemite's reservation system
Yosemite National Park water and mountains

Going to Yosemite National Park just got a whole lot easier with the elimination of their reservation system for the rest of 2024. The National Park Service originally intended to extend the reservations until October 27, but due to lower-than-expected crowds, they've already pulled the plug. Park officials highlight that the entrance fee of $35 entrance will still be required, but not to worry. Refunds will be automatically issued to those who purchased one of these reservations.
Yosemite National Park removes reservation system

The first version of Yosemite's reservation was first introduced in 2020 to promote social distancing from COVID-19. Initially, it was meant as a temporary measure, but since Yosemite sees around 3.8 million visitors per year, they decided to keep it in place. Many national parks have seen a huge increase in visitors, which in turn crowds the roads and facilities, and makes it difficult for them to protect the environment and infrastructure. These newest versions of the system was designed to try and mitigate the negative effects.

Read more
Avoid Amsterdam crowds and visit The Hague instead: How to do it in a weekend
Forget Amsterdam — this is actually the coolest place to spend a weekend in the Netherlands
The Hague

When most people plan a trip to the Netherlands, Amsterdam typically tops the list. Known for its iconic canals and lively nightlife district, it's no wonder the city draws over 9 million visitors annually. However, this popularity can make the experience overwhelming, especially during peak tourist seasons.

If you're seeking a more relaxed Dutch getaway, just an hour south of Amsterdam lies the perfect alternative: The Hague. Home to the Peace Palace and the International Court of Justice, this sophisticated city offers seaside charm, history, art, and much more. With its more laid-back vibe and less crowded streets, The Hague provides a refreshing escape. In this guide, we'll show you how to swap the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam for a weekend in The Hague, where you can experience all the best of Dutch culture without the stress.
Why visit The Hague?

Read more