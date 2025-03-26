Sand training is no day at the beach: A new twist on traditional strength workouts

Table of Contents Table of Contents How sand training works The benefits of sand training The cost factor is another possible advantage Sand training, rucking, and the social side of strength training

If you’ve been told to “go pound sand” lately, the circumstances surrounding that dismissive directive probably weren’t pleasant. In the context of sand training, though, that directive takes on a whole different meaning, especially when it comes to possible strength training benefits.

Sand training isn’t new, but it’s different. That’s one reason it’s been embraced by multiple segments of the fitness community (e.g., the CrossFit crowd), not to mention the companies that are eager to supply products. It can be a great way to change up a routine that’s gone stale or even put together a completely new routine, so let’s take a closer look at how it works, what’s involved, and some of the unique challenges it offers.

How sand training works

The basic idea behind sand training is to substitute a variety of sand-based products like a training sandbag for traditional kettlebells, medicine balls, free weights, and so on. In other words, fill a specially made and shaped bag with sand and set a specific weight for it, and then you’ve got a very different version of those well-known fitness items.

The concept is at least mildly ingenious, depending on how you feel about lifting, swinging, and lugging around bags of sand. The products covered here are offered by GORUCK, with similar offerings available from companies like Ultimate Sandbag Training, Cerberus, and Rep Fitness, among others.

The material used to make the bags, kettlebells, etc., are the key to the whole concept. They have to be beyond tough to stand up to this kind of use, so they’re typically made of specialized, high-tech materials that can stand up to the unique demands of this training. GORUCK, for instance, uses a trademarked 1000D Cordura nylon, and the company’s bags are also reinforced on the interior.

Once you’ve chosen your products, you can design your own training program. And for those interested in constructing their own special brand of self-torture, you can even get something called a Sand Tombstone that weighs in at 100 pounds or more.

The benefits of sand training

The concept might sound gimmicky, but there are unique benefits to sand training, especially when you add in rucking, which is simply walking with weight on your back with a specially designed rucksack.

As for the sand, it shifts constantly as you use the products, which means your core muscles are going to get a real workout when it comes to maintaining stability while you’re working out.

“Combining medicine balls, kettlebells, and training sandbags with rucking creates a well-rounded functional fitness regimen that enhances strength, training, and mobility,” said Nichele Cihlar, Director of Training at GORUCK. “If you start with weighted walking, squats, lunges, bicep curls, tricep dips, and pus-ups, you could easily turn those six strength training exercises into a great full-body workout. This type of training translates well into things we do in our everyday lives.”

Combine sand training and rucking, and the basic training equation increases to include cardio endurance, according to Cihlar. And while it might seem like this kind of training could increase the possibility of injury, she said that’s not the case at all.

“[We] build rucks to hold the weight plate higher on your back so that it does not cause lower back pain,” she explained. “And it assists in strengthening the postural muscles in your upper back.”

The cost factor is another possible advantage

Most of GORUCK’s sandbags, kettlebells, and medicine balls list for under $100, and there’s a unique advantage associated with this kind of pricing. Rather than pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for racks, barbells, plates, etc., you can design your own home gym at whatever level you choose.

Another advantage of this kind of ad hoc approach is that your “gym” becomes portable. If you’re going to be on the move, you can simply grab whatever equipment you want to use, throw it in your vehicle, and you’re good to go training-wise.

Sand training, rucking, and the social side of strength training

Finally, there’s a social side to sand training. (The largest amount of sand is available at a beach, so you knew this already, right?) For those into the military-style training aspect of working with sand, there are organizations you can join to be part of that. There are also rucking clubs that hold events where you can show off your newfound muscularity and core stability.

In short, it’s a brave new world of sand-based strength and stability out there, so why not give it a shot? Who knows, you might even get the best possible version of your ultimate beach body.