 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Up your rucking game with these fun and interesting new approaches

Here’s why rucking is here to stay and why you should try it

By
Man wearing red and backpack rucksack rucking hiking walking in nature outdoors
Dasha Klimova / Pexels

Rucking is a fitness trend that definitely isn’t going anywhere, and people are finding creative new ways to try rucking. Rucking can help you build strength, boost your mood and overall fitness, and help you get out in the beauty of nature. You can walk your dog, get your steps in, and get plenty of health benefits with a simple stroll. You could say a rucking revolution is rising. Let’s explore the benefits and some of the fun and interesting new methods of rucking.

What is rucking?

man wearing green and hat rucking backpack rucksack walking in nature by waterfall with drink water
Zkadoshi / Pexels

Rucking refers to hiking or brisk walking over varying distances and terrains while wearing a rucksack or backpack filled with sandbags, weighted objects, weight plates, or even a laptop and a snack box. You can take a break and take your backpack off when you need to, but the more you keep the backpack on and keep moving, the more you’ll experience the benefits of rucking. Even if you only have 20 minutes for a brisk lunchtime stroll, it still counts as rucking.

Recommended Videos

Interesting new ways to try rucking

man rucking jumping walking backpack rucksack on rocks blue sky hat happy man
Victor Dunn / Pexels

Fitness influencers, gym enthusiasts, and others are coming up with fun and interesting new approaches to rucking. When you want to up your rucking game, you can try one of these methods to motivate you, enhance your results, and switch things up a bit.

Related

Rucking clubs

People rucking walking hiking in nature outdoors by the trees
Anh Nguyen / Pexels

Local rucking events, groups, and clubs are popping up everywhere. You can even source a rucking club near you on websites like Goruck.com. Being part of a club gives you a sense of community and inspires you to show up. You can meet new people who also enjoy rucking and fitness and get the advantages of an accountability partner. Take your rucking to the next level by joining a club near you or attending a local rucking event.

Fusion workouts

Man arms out exercise happy on rocks mountains nature rucking backpack rucksack
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Advanced ruckers might take breaks to perform strength training moves like push-ups or lunges. Exercise enthusiasts are creating new rucking fusion workouts where you get the benefits of rucking along with the benefits of other types of workouts along the way. For example, one of the latest buzz-worthy rucking fusions is the 30-minute core and leg-strengthening workout by Nichele Cihlar, the director of training at rucking specialists GoRuck. Nichele’s workout involves rucking for one mile. During this workout, after every 400m, you’ll stop and perform 20 squats, followed by 20 overhead presses while wearing your backpack. You can wear a fitness tracker or use your phone to measure time and distance.

Why you should give rucking a try

man wearing black backpack walking rucking outside through city streets
Bertellifotografia / Pexels

Adding weights to your walk with a backpack increases your oxygen consumption, leads to a higher calorie burn, elevates your mood, and improves your cardiovascular fitness. You’ll improve your posture and strengthen your legs, core, and back muscles, all while breathing in the fresh air of the great outdoors. From 30-minute rucking workouts to local clubs, rucking is here to stay, and it’s definitely worth chucking on a backpack and heading off into the distance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How to optimize your at-home workout: The tips you absolutely need
Tips for creating ideal at home workouts
man holding dumbells in workout

 

We all know the importance of exercise for being healthy, but getting enough physical activity daily can be challenging, especially for those with busy lifestyles. When crunch time arrives, most people think that only a gym environment can lead to success.

Read more
New research shows those who use health and fitness apps spend more time exercising
Track your progress, get motivated, and get moving with health and fitness apps
exercise running workout phone app watch headphones

There are plenty of health and fitness apps to choose from today to track your calories, steps, workouts, what you're eating, and more. Researchers from the University of South Australia have found that using these health apps really does have benefits. Logging into these apps is somewhat like having an accountability partner that motivates you and helps you keep track of your progress all in one convenient digital place on your phone, tablet, or Apple watch.
The rising popularity of health and fitness apps

Health and fitness apps are skyrocketing in popularity as the burden of chronic disease increases, and people become more health conscious. According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people are now living with obesity, and 422 million people have diabetes. Digital apps are a handy way to boost your overall health and wellness and encourage you to get your body moving. You don’t have to travel to the gym, and many apps include virtual fitness coaches, AI personalization, and a variety of useful in-app features. 

Read more
The best leg extension alternatives to work your quads
These alternative exercises are for your if you don't have access to a leg extension machine
Wall sit exercise man and woman in gym

The leg extension is a superior exercise for isolating your quadriceps muscles and strengthening your legs. Performing leg extensions can also increase your range of motion and flexibility in your legs. If you don’t have a machine, you can try some of the leg extension alternatives. Here are the benefits of the leg extension and the best alternatives to include in your workout routine.
The benefits of the leg extension exercise

Here are some of the benefits of the leg extension:

Read more