Here’s why rucking is here to stay and why you should try it

Rucking is a fitness trend that definitely isn’t going anywhere, and people are finding creative new ways to try rucking. Rucking can help you build strength, boost your mood and overall fitness, and help you get out in the beauty of nature. You can walk your dog, get your steps in, and get plenty of health benefits with a simple stroll. You could say a rucking revolution is rising. Let’s explore the benefits and some of the fun and interesting new methods of rucking.

What is rucking?

Rucking refers to hiking or brisk walking over varying distances and terrains while wearing a rucksack or backpack filled with sandbags, weighted objects, weight plates, or even a laptop and a snack box. You can take a break and take your backpack off when you need to, but the more you keep the backpack on and keep moving, the more you’ll experience the benefits of rucking. Even if you only have 20 minutes for a brisk lunchtime stroll, it still counts as rucking.

Interesting new ways to try rucking

Fitness influencers, gym enthusiasts, and others are coming up with fun and interesting new approaches to rucking. When you want to up your rucking game, you can try one of these methods to motivate you, enhance your results, and switch things up a bit.

Rucking clubs

Local rucking events, groups, and clubs are popping up everywhere. You can even source a rucking club near you on websites like Goruck.com. Being part of a club gives you a sense of community and inspires you to show up. You can meet new people who also enjoy rucking and fitness and get the advantages of an accountability partner. Take your rucking to the next level by joining a club near you or attending a local rucking event.

Fusion workouts

Advanced ruckers might take breaks to perform strength training moves like push-ups or lunges. Exercise enthusiasts are creating new rucking fusion workouts where you get the benefits of rucking along with the benefits of other types of workouts along the way. For example, one of the latest buzz-worthy rucking fusions is the 30-minute core and leg-strengthening workout by Nichele Cihlar, the director of training at rucking specialists GoRuck. Nichele’s workout involves rucking for one mile. During this workout, after every 400m, you’ll stop and perform 20 squats, followed by 20 overhead presses while wearing your backpack. You can wear a fitness tracker or use your phone to measure time and distance.

Why you should give rucking a try

Adding weights to your walk with a backpack increases your oxygen consumption, leads to a higher calorie burn, elevates your mood, and improves your cardiovascular fitness. You’ll improve your posture and strengthen your legs, core, and back muscles, all while breathing in the fresh air of the great outdoors. From 30-minute rucking workouts to local clubs, rucking is here to stay, and it’s definitely worth chucking on a backpack and heading off into the distance.