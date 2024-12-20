 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Can CrossFit help with pain and reduce the need for pain medication? New Study

Researchers give us more reasons to get our hearts and muscles pumping with CrossFit

By
Man doing CrossFit outside
SOPA Images / Alamy

CrossFit is a surefire way to pump up your muscles and test your cardiovascular fitness. It’s a training program involving varied, vigorous, functional movements designed to work your whole body and give you a serious workout sesh. This type of ever-popular high-intensity exercise is known to push you to your physical limits, and today, you can find over 15,000 affiliated CrossFit gyms worldwide. In one CrossFit session, you might perform bodyweight squats, climbing ropes, flipping tires, push-ups, lifting weights, and more. 

The CrossFit community also encourages other healthy habits, like hydration and healthy eating, to promote overall wellness. CrossFit provides a range of benefits, and recently, researchers set out to explore if it could also reduce back pain and the need for pain medication. Let’s delve into the research.

Recommended Videos

The study

Man using tire crossfit workout
tacofleur / Pixabay

In a recent UK study published in the journal OBM Integrative and Complementary Medicine, researchers recruited 1,211 adults who did CrossFit. The participants’ ages ranged from 19-67.

Related

Researchers inquired about participants’ health, the prescription medications they took, and whether their prescriptions had changed since starting CrossFit. 280 participants reported taking at least one prescription medication to manage a health condition before starting CrossFit. Some of the most common health conditions reported include depression, anxiety, high blood pressure, asthma, chronic pain, and type 2 diabetes.

The results

Man with back pain
Paolese / Adobe Stock

The researchers found that doing CrossFit could potentially reduce the need to use prescription drugs for those living with long-term conditions. They pointed out that CrossFit could be an additional way to help manage a range of chronic conditions.

Here are the most interesting results from this study:

  • 54% of participants who had been taking a prescription drug prior to starting CrossFit reported reducing their dosage after they started this type of exercise
  • 69 participants had stopped their medication entirely, and another 82 reported cutting their prescription dosage in half. 
  • Younger participants were more likely to reduce their medication, and 43% of this subgroup reported cutting their prescription dosage by more than half. 27% of this younger subgroup stopped using a prescription drug altogether.
  • 40% of all adults in the study reported that they required fewer doctor visits after beginning CrossFit.
  • 29% of all individuals in the study reported halving their prescription dosage, and 25% no longer needed to use a prescription drug.
Kettlebell swings
Jucana Girardi / Pexels

These improvements took place within the first six months of training. CrossFit also helped many people manage symptoms and chronic pain. Many participants were using painkillers to manage back pain and arthritis. Over half had reduced their painkillers thanks to CrossFit. Some had even postponed or canceled surgeries. It’s important to note that this study has limitations because it didn’t track other lifestyle changes, and the data relies on self-reported information.

The takeaway

high intensity interval training man climbing a rope circuit training high intensity exercise
Leonardho / Pexels

The takeaway is that CrossFit is a worthwhile workout that ramps up your heart rate, torches calories, and promotes weight loss. It combines effective strength training and aerobic exercise for optimal results. You can adapt the program to your fitness level and choose exercises you feel comfortable with until you’re ready to advance. You can work with knowledgeable trainers and only select exercises you can do with proper form before trying more challenging moves.

This study shows that doing CrossFit could potentially help reduce back pain and the need for pain medications, which is just another reason to try it. While this study is promising, CrossFit isn’t for everyone. It’s best to ask your personal trainer or healthcare provider if you’re not sure if CrossFit is suitable for you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Plogging is a new fitness trend that’s good for your health and the environment
Not every fitness trend is worth trying, but plogging could help improve your local community.
Man jogging on pavement

Some of the best fitness trends are those that involve the great outdoors or a sense of community. Lately, another trend that’s been gaining momentum is plogging, and it turns out, it’s good for the environment as well as your health and fitness. It’s a simple concept that could make a big difference if enough people give it a try. When a fitness trend benefits your health, environment, and local communities, we at The Manual want to know about it. Here’s the down low on plogging.
What is plogging?

Plogging is an exercise and fitness trend where friends, family, co-workers, individuals, and entire communities take part. The idea is to go jogging while picking up trash to help clean up your town, city, or neighborhood. People take sanitary precautions by wearing gloves and carrying hand sanitizer and bags to put the trash in.
What are the benefits?

Read more
Here’s why fitness buffs are swapping gyms for TRX suspension trainers
Use gravity and your own bodyweight to optimize your muscle power.
TRX handles

Sometimes, even the most devoted gym lovers end up straying from the gym and trying other ways of getting ripped and optimizing their athletic performance. One of the ways that’s garnering more and more attention in the fitness world is the TRX suspension trainer. While the gym has plenty of interesting machines and equipment to work with, other different and effective fitness tools continue to hit the market. Many of these tools can be used at home or even outdoors, and some are so worthwhile and convenient that people are ditching their local gym. Let’s look at the TRX suspension trainer, how it works, and the benefits.
What is the TRX suspension trainer?

The TRX system, otherwise known as Total Resistance Exercises, is a specialized fitness tool and a form of suspension training. Former U.S. Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick originally designed the TRX equipment based on his own experience and research from the military, pro sports, and academic institutions. When you use the TRX Suspension Trainer, you’re leveraging your body weight and gravity to complete a range of exercises. You can choose from signature products, including heavy-duty straps, foot cradles, padding, and handles.
What is suspension training?

Read more
Should you take fish oil when training? What are the benefits? New study is in
How does this popular omega-3 supplement affect muscle mass and strength?
fish oil supplement in shape of fish on white background

Evidence is mounting on the benefits of taking fish oil supplements, from lowering blood pressure to protecting your heart and reducing your risk of cardiovascular events. Fish oil has been shown to lower inflammation, improve cholesterol and muscle-skeletal recovery, and more. Protein powders, creatine, and other supplements are common in the fitness world, but you don’t often hear gym buffs talking about fish oil. Recently, researchers set out to discover if taking fish oil supplements helps fuel muscle growth and strength. Let’s look at the research. 
What is fish oil?

Fish oil is a dietary supplement containing omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids that are extracted from oily fish like anchovies, tuna, herring, and mackerel. The supplement contains two essential omega-3s: docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, and eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA. Especially if you don’t eat a lot of fish, taking a fish oil supplement could help you obtain sufficient omega-3 fatty acids. Fish oil supplements typically come in capsule or liquid dropper form.

Read more