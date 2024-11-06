 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

What are the different types of exercise? Essential workouts to know

From HIIT and circuit training to stretching and cardio, learn the difference and the benefits of these different workouts

By
man wearing shorts no shirt working out exercising on bars calisthenics
HD92 / Adobe

No matter how you exercise, you should be proud of yourself that you’re taking positive action for your health. Researchers reveal that just 10-30 minutes of exercise is enough to elevate your mood and diminish feelings of stress and anxiety. Exercise has been proven to reduce depression, help with weight management, build bone density and lower your risk of a range of chronic diseases. Read on for your complete guide to the different types of exercises to promote wellness.

How often should you exercise?

man wearing black t shirt exercising outdoors outside with blue steps
Gabin Vallet / Unsplash

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity every week, along with two days of muscle-strengthening exercises. Try to include muscle-strengthening exercises in your workout plan twice a week. If you choose moderate-intensity exercise, you could split it up into about 30 minutes a day, five days a week. You could even break the 30 minutes up into three 10-minute sessions if you’d prefer.

Recommended Videos

What’s the difference between moderate and vigorous intensity?

Grant Williams playing basketball
Grant Williams / Instagram

Moderate and vigorous intensity is primarily categorized by how much your heart rate is raised. Moderate-intensity exercise raises your heart rate to about 50-70% of your maximum heart rate. Vigorous-intensity exercise elevates your heart rate to about 70-85% of your maximum. 

Heart rate monitors

Related

Today, many fitness trackers and smartwatches have handy heart rate monitors that can measure the beats per minute and your resting and working heart rate, so you can keep track if you want to. You can also measure your pulse on your wrist or neck if you don’t have a smartwatch or heart rate monitor. Find your pulse and count the number of beats for 10 seconds before multiplying that number by six to figure out the beats per minute.

Two people walking on the street in Luxe
Courtesy of Luxe / Luxe Collection Lifestyle

Try the ‘talk test’

Other than measuring your heart rate, you can try the talk test to help determine the intensity level of the exercise. With low-intensity exercise, you’re moving your body, but you can still carry on a proper conversation. With moderate or medium intensity, you’re a little more out of breath, and your words might be more intermittent with heavier breathing. With vigorous or high-intensity physical activity, such as running at a fast pace, you won’t be able to carry on a conversation.

Different types of exercise

Man doing hammer curls. glasses
Jeff Tumale / Unsplash

Some types of exercise ramp up your heart rate, while others involve stretching or targeting particular muscle groups. Most people tend to stick to one or two types of exercise, but there are plenty more to choose from to mix it up a bit. To get the best results, your workout schedule should incorporate aerobic exercise, such as running or swimming, along with strength training, such as weight lifting. Stretching and balance exercises are also key. 

Stretching and warm-ups

Man stretching his hip flexors
Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock

Most fitness professionals and gym enthusiasts recommend stretching and warming up before a workout. Stretching starts increasing your blood flow and oxygen delivery, activates nerve-muscle connections, and prepares your muscles for the work ahead, which could lower your risk of injury. One of the most important reasons to stretch is to help maintain your flexibility. Stretching your muscles with moves like Child’s pose or knee-to-chest stretches makes them longer and more flexible, enhancing your range of motion and reducing pain. 

Try stretching at least three or four times a week, if not daily. Even just a few minutes of stretching and warming up can make a big difference to your workout. Some warm-ups like marching in place or jumping jacks elevate your heart rate enough to count as moderate or vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise.

Examples of stretching and warm-ups include:

  • Yoga moves, such as child’s pose or downward dog.
  • Stretches like knee-to-chest, seated twist, or glute bridge.
  • Dynamic stretches and repetitive motions, such as jumping jacks, marching in place, or arm circles.

Aerobic or cardio

two people doing jumping jacks
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Aerobic exercise or cardio refers to exercises like jumping jacks that elevate your heart rate and breathing and increase blood circulation. As popular examples, think of swimming, running, jumping rope, and cycling at a faster pace. Playing basketball or doing heavy yard work like shoveling also counts as vigorous-intensity physical activity and cardio. 

Cardio workouts burn calories and enhance your cardiovascular endurance, which refers to how well your lungs and heart supply the oxygen you need while you exercise at a moderate or high intensity. The better your cardiovascular endurance, the longer you can exercise at a medium or higher intensity before feeling too tired. The benefits of this type of exercise include lowering your blood pressure and blood sugar levels, reducing inflammation, and lowering your risk of chronic diseases.

Resistance strength training

man swinging kettlebell with shorts blue shoes black background kettlebell swing pexels
Binyamin Mellish / Pexels

Resistance training increases muscle strength and growth using external resistance, such as weightlifting. The external resistance can be dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, weight machines, resistance bands, or other types of resistance. Resistance training can improve muscle mass, lower your risk of osteoporosis, and improve bone health and quality of life. 

When you think of ‘working out,’ you might think of someone lifting weights. Resistance training is a type of strength training because you’re making your muscles stronger over time by upping the challenge with different types of resistance. Strengthening your muscles also stimulates bone growth and improves your balance and posture. You should feel some muscle fatigue when you finish each exercise to make sure you’re effectively training the muscle groups.

Examples of resistance training exercises include:

Bodyweight exercises

Muscular shirtless man working out outside doing chest dips on parallel bars
Black Day / Shutterstock

When many people talk about strength training, they mean resistance training with external resistance, like dumbbells. However, just like using weights and machines, you can generate strength using your body weight. Bodyweight exercises are a type of strength training involving the use of your own bodyweight to build stronger muscles and enhance muscular endurance. They’re a convenient choice because you can do them pretty much anywhere without the need for fancy equipment or a gym membership. 

Examples of bodyweight exercises to power up your muscles:

  • Planks and plank variations, such as the side plank
  • Push-ups
  • Lunges
  • Squats and squat variations, such as the Bulgarian split squat

Suspension training

Man doing TRX squats.
ViDi Studio / Adobe Stock

Suspension training is a bodyweight workout where you use straps attached to a stable anchor point to perform movements like rows and split squats. Suspension training has roots in the Navy Seals and challenges your stability and endurance. 

HIIT

Man doing HIIT workout.
Airam Dato-on / Pexels

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by specifically timed rest periods. You’re generally combining full-body compound movements that elevate your heart rate while only resting as much as is absolutely necessary to continue on to the next round. As the name suggests, HIIT is considered a high or vigorous-intensity type of exercise. If you’re short on time but want to get a killer workout in, HIIT is the way to burn calories, boost your metabolism, and generate results. 

Examples of HIIT moves:

  • Burpees
  • Sprints
  • Kettlebell swings
  • Mountain climbers
  • Flutter kicks
  • Plyo push-ups

Circuit training

Man exercising with medicine ball.
Austin Wilcox / Unsplash

Circuit training typically combines strength and cardio exercises into a circuit format. You’ll complete each set of movements for a specific time or number of repetitions. Next, you’ll move on to another activity for the same time or reps with little or no rest in between. Circuit training is often performed in groups or classes and targets different muscle groups for a brief whole-body workout.

Some people are confused between circuit training and HIIT. Circuit training can be moderate or high-intensity, whereas HIIT is only high-intensity, hence the name. HIIT sessions are typically shorter around 15 to 30 minutes and circuit training usually lasts around 20-45 minutes.

Flexibility and balance workouts

Man and woman doing triangle yoga pose on mat indoors on wooden floor
Nomad Soul / Adobe

Flexibility and balance workouts are focused on enhancing your stability and range of motion to help lower your risk of injury and falls. Yoga is an example of a flexibility and balance workout where you can improve your overall athletic performance over time. These movements emphasize stretching, balance, control, and body awareness for a stronger and more flexible physique.

Examples of flexibility and balance workouts include:

  • Yoga
  • Pilates
  • Tai Chi
  • Balance exercises like the standing march and one-leg stands
  • Heel-to-toe walking as if you’re walking on a tightrope

How do you know which type of workout is best for you?

man putting weights on barbell on rack in gym black t shirt
Farkas Mario / Unsplash

The right workouts for you depend on your current fitness level, goals, and other individual factors. If you’re not sure what type of workout is right for you, it’s best to visit your healthcare provider, doctor, or physical therapist. Variety is optimal, and you can gradually develop your strength, stamina, and fitness as you continue making progress and exploring different options. 

Always listen to your body and choose activities that you enjoy to motivate you to get your physical activity in that week. If you love nature, try a brisk walk or rucking in nature. If you feel motivated at the gym, head to the gym and get those muscles pumping. If you’re not the biggest fan of running, try swimming laps or a dance class instead. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
8 heavy-duty CrossFit shoes built to handle any workout
Shoes for optimal support, comfort, and durability
Close-up man legs wearing blue sneakers doing step-up exercise in gym

The sport of CrossFit has been growing rapidly over the years, and many people are fans. Known for its intense workouts and close, friendly community, CrossFit has replaced the typical bodybuilding and powerlifting training that many gymgoers have religiously done. However, it does combine the two and add other dynamic movements, making it great for those who want to build muscle and burn fat.

If you're considering trying CrossFit or are already a religious member, having the right gear is essential for making the most of your workouts. Keep reading to discover the top brands we recommend for the best CrossFit shoes.
Nike Men's Metcon 9 Training Shoes

Read more
These exercises will give you the boulder shoulders you want
Strong boulder shoulders help form the upper part of the desirable V-shape physique
Man flexing back muscles

When people work on building muscle, the shoulders are often overlooked, as there is a tendency to focus on the biceps and other key muscle groups. Strong boulder shoulders help form the upper part of the desirable V-shape physique. On top of the visual appeal, powerful shoulders also help improve your posture, lower your neck and back pain risk, and make lifting and carrying objects easier. Building these boulder shoulders requires dedication and the right targeted exercises that work all of the right muscle groups. Let’s take a look at the most effective exercises to achieve the iconic boulder shoulder look.
What are boulder shoulders?

Boulder shoulders is a bodybuilding term that refers to expansive, wide, rounded shoulders and impressive shoulder strength. You’ll need to work all three deltoid muscles in your shoulders to unlock your full boulder shoulder potential.
What are the benefits of boulder shoulders?

Read more
How to perform incline push-ups for a better workout
Try this effective push-up variation to build strength while easing pressure on your upper body joints
man doing incline push up in gym on wooden plyo box dark room

Incline push-ups are often a preferred choice for those having difficulty with regular push-ups. As well as easing some pressure on your upper body joints like your elbows, incline push-ups are an effective and versatile bodyweight exercise you can perform anywhere you have a sturdy platform, bench, step, or surface. If you’ve already mastered the regular push-up, you can still try incline push-ups to add variety to your routine or as a pre-workout warm-up. Here’s your complete guide to the incline push-up, including how to improve your technique, the benefits, the most common mistakes to avoid, and the best variations to try.
What is the incline push-up?

The incline push-up is a push-up variation where your upper body is elevated with an exercise box or another surface, rather than just being on the floor. You place your hands on an elevated platform higher than your feet. This bodyweight exercise is an easier, beginner-friendly way to work on your push-up skills, and you’ll still get a strong chest contraction and activate the muscles in the lower part of your chest.
What are the benefits?

Read more