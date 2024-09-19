There are a few ways to use a chest press machine, but we’re going to focus on the seated chest press.

Having a chiseled chest isn’t just about aesthetics — but that’s definitely a bonus — it’s about strength, stability, and honestly, just feeling good. If you’re tired of watching your bench press numbers stagnate, or you’re struggling with those last few pushups, it might be time to switch things up and hop on a chest press machine.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know about the chest press machine, from nailing the perfect form to mastering advanced variations that’ll have your chest begging for mercy (in a good way, of course).

What is a chest press machine?

“A chest press machine is a piece of gym equipment designed to target the chest muscles, specifically the pectorals,” Chris Pruitt, certified personal trainer and CEO of WorkoutHealthy.com, told The Manual. “It simulates the motion of a bench press while providing guided motion, making it easier for users to maintain proper form.”

Using a chest press machine is like having a personal trainer guiding your every rep, helping you hit those chest muscles without any danger of face-planting into a stack of weights.

What muscles do chest press machines work?

The chest press machine works the pectorals (chest), deltoids (shoulders), and triceps (back of the arms).

Is the chest press machine effective?

Yes! We wouldn’t recommend using it as your sole chest-building exercise, but the chest press machine definitely makes for a good add-on to any well-rounded strength training routine.

“The chest press machine is a great way to introduce proper form and technique with the support of the seat,” Nico Gonzalez, certified trainer, Balanced Body Educator, and Global Movement Trainer & Educator, told The Manual. “Performing chest presses upright can help those who cannot be on their back supine.”

What is the best form for chest press machines?

Good form is important no matter what exercise you’re doing. Even though the chest press machine does offer more stability than a bench press, you’ll still want to focus on keeping your core engaged, shoulders back, and chest up.

“Look for a machine that allows the handles to freely move slightly up/down and in/out,” Gonzalez said. “This will allow for more customization for your body frame. Also, look for a machine that can easily adjust the seat.”

Is the chest press the same as a bench press?

While the chest press machine might feel like a bench press, they’re not the same exercise.

“The chest press machine provides a guided motion, whereas the bench press requires more stabilization and engages additional muscle groups due to its free-weight nature,” Pruitt explained.

Which is better? That depends on your goals and experience level. The chest press machine is a great starting point for beginners or bodybuilders who want to focus specifically on the chest muscles. The bench press offers more overall muscle engagement and functional strength, but it also demands more technique and control.

Incorporating both exercises into your routine can give you the best of both worlds: A well-rounded chest workout that hits those muscles from all angles.

The seated chest press: A step-by-step guide

There are a few ways to use a chest press machine, but we’re going to focus on the seated chest press.

Here’s a step-by-step guide provided by Pruitt:

Setup: Adjust the seat height so that the handles are at chest level. Grip: Grasp the handles with a firm grip, keeping your back flat against the pad. Execution: Push the handles forward until your arms are fully extended, but do not lock your elbows. Return: Slowly bring the handles back to the starting position without letting the weights touch the stack.

If you’re unsure where to start, aim for 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps with a moderate weight — this is a safe bet. The key is to maintain proper form throughout the exercise.

According to Pruitt, common mistakes to avoid include:

Incorrect seat height (make sure those handles line up with your mid-chest)

Locking out your elbows (keep a slight bend to maintain tension on those pecs)

Ego lifting (start light and gradually increase)

Rushing through reps (slow and controlled is the way to go).

Remember, it’s not about how much weight you can move, it’s about how well you move the weight.

Note: If you’re new to weightlifting or have any pre-existing injuries, chat with a trainer or doctor before you hop on a machine. They’ll help you figure out the right weight and form to avoid injuries and get the most out of your workout.

What are the benefits of a seated chest press?

According to Pruitt, this machine effectively targets and strengthens the chest muscles (pectoralis major and minor) while also engaging the shoulders and triceps. This translates to a stronger, more defined chest and improved upper body pushing power.

For those new to weightlifting or recovering from an injury, the chest press machine provides a safer, more controlled environment compared to free weights like the bench press.

Common variations of the seated chest press

If you’re an advanced lifter or just want to try something different (once you’ve got the basics down), there are a few chest press machine variations you can experiment with:

Incline chest press: By adjusting the machine to an incline angle, you’ll shift the focus upward, hitting those hard-to-reach upper pec fibers and creating a more chiseled look.

By adjusting the machine to an incline angle, you’ll shift the focus upward, hitting those hard-to-reach upper pec fibers and creating a more chiseled look. Decline chest press: Set the machine to a decline angle to emphasize the lower portion of your chest.

Set the machine to a decline angle to emphasize the lower portion of your chest. Single-arm chest press: This variation isn’t just for show (although it does look pretty cool). Working one side at a time challenges your stability and core strength while allowing you to focus on any imbalances between your left and right pecs.

Additional tips to keep in mind

Here are a few safety tips to follow when using a chest press machine: