 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Maximize your cardio workout with these easy tips and tricks

Cardio is usually not fun, bit these tips might help

Emily Caldwell
By
Man running outside
Jenny Hill / Unsplash

If your goal is putting on muscle mass, chances are you’re heading right to the weights when you enter the gym. After a tough resistance workout, chances are you’re not feeling too motivated to head over to the cardio deck. If cardio is not your favorite part of your workout – you’re not alone. Even though cardio can be monotonous and time may seem to move, especially slowly during cardio, cardiovascular workouts are a must for maintaining a healthy body weight and warding off chronic disease.

Cardio isn’t usually fun, but these tips and tricks might make your cardio workouts a bit more pleasurable. With our tips and tricks, you might even find yourself enjoying cardio (crazy, we know).

cardio
Gina Lin / Unsplash

Change up your type of cardio

Repeating the same form of cardio regularly will undoubtedly get boring. With so many cardio options to consider, from running to Zumba, there’s no excuse for repeating the same form of exercise too much. If you find yourself getting bored, change it up! Trying new forms of cardio gives you something to look forward to and makes it easy to adapt your routine as the weather changes. For example, a 12-3-30 treadmill incline walk is the perfect choice for a cold winter day, but an outdoor run at a scenic trail is great for the summer.

Recommended Videos

Beyond keeping things interesting, changing up your type of cardio ensures your body is continually challenged. As your body adapts, you may find your cardio routine becoming easier. Take this as a sign to try something new, challenging your muscle groups in a new form.

Thirdman / Pexels

Try high-intensity interval training (HIIT)

If you find yourself getting into the same old cardio, adding high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is another way to change things up. This versatile method works for any cardio workout, making it an excellent choice for both indoor and outdoor forms of cardio. High-intensity interval training involves short periods of high-intensity exercise, striving to work your heart to at least 80% of its capacity. Typically, this could be periods between 30 seconds and a minute. Each period of high-intensity exercise is followed by a slower, lesser-intensity period where your heart rate decreases.

Related

Using internal training can help make your workout more interesting while also shortening your overall duration. With the HIIT method, you’ll achieve the same results in a shorter duration than steady-state cardio. This means you can be in and out of the gym faster! Try high-intensity interval training with walking, running, jogging, cycling, or nearly any form of cardio you enjoy.

group fitness class
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Work out with a buddy or a group class

A cardio workout, like a long walk, is the perfect activity to do with a friend. Not only do you get exercise and social interaction all in one, but working out with a buddy can make the time fly by! Independent cardio workouts certainly have their advantages, but there are only so many songs or podcasts we can listen to without getting bored. If you find yourself unmotivated to do cardio, try working out with a buddy. Whether it’s taking your newborn on a stroll around the block or a hike with a friend, workouts are certainly more fun with a friend.

Can’t coordinate your cardio workout schedule with a friend? Try a group exercise class at a local fitness center or gym to help you stay motivated. Even if you don’t know anyone in the class, the group or class environment can be encouraging for many people. Unlike a cardio workout on your own time, a class forces you to be present at a specific time – holding you accountable to get that cardio workout in whether you want to or not. Plus, it’s a great way to meet people with similar fitness goals and make friends in your community.

The other great thing about trying a group workout class is that it opens the door to new forms of cardio workouts you might not try independently. For example, a Tabata class or Zumba class can force you to jump outside of your comfort zone and try a new form of cardio.

A father and his son using exercise bikes in a gym on a sunny day.
VGstockstudio / Shutterstock

Focus on proper workout form

If you don’t love cardio, it’s easy to slack on proper form during your workout. Improper workout form, especially with running or jogging, can leave you at risk for injury, pain, or discomfort. As such, improper form can leave you in pain after your workout, making you less likely to stick to a regular cardio schedule. To help you get the most out of your workout, pay close attention to your form throughout your workout (this means no slouching over on the top of the treadmill!).

Maintaining proper form throughout your cardio workout is also important to help you get the most results, especially if your goal is to improve your body composition. Slouching or leaning on a treadmill in a workout, for example, during incline walking, takes the pressure away from your core muscles and makes the exercise easier. On the other hand, standing up straight with your shoulders rolled back engages your abdominal muscles and helps you to get the most out of the workout.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance lifestyle, food, fitness, and nutrition/health writer with a B.S. in Health & Human Services from…
Short on time? The best running workouts for when you only have 20 minutes
Don't have much time but still want to get a run in? Here are some top options for you
Man running on street by a body of water.

There are many benefits of long endurance runs. Long runs burn calories and help you manage your weight, improve the efficiency of your aerobic system, increase mitochondrial density, and improve fat oxidation capacity in your muscles. Running can also help build your mental strength. 

However, we don’t always have an hour or more to run; sometimes, we don't even have the 30 to 45 minutes ideal for a solid workout. On busy days, it can be a miracle just to get in exercise, but it’s almost always better to do something rather than nothing unless your body needs a rest day to recover.

Read more
Cream or sugar? New study finds adding one of these to your coffee is associated with weight gain
Making this one change to your morning coffee can help your weight loss goals
Whole coffee beans

Every day, across the globe, billions of cups of coffee are savored as part of a daily ritual. Breaking this sacred routine is unthinkable for many. Yet here's a question: Is your beloved cup of coffee slowly causing you to gain weight?

According to a groundbreaking study, the culprit might not be the caffeine itself but rather the sweet sidekick it often brings along – sugar. Shockingly, just a single teaspoon of sugar in your daily coffee could be sneakily adding on those pounds. And if you're a two or three-cups-a-day kind of person? 

Read more
Bouldering: A beginner’s guide to this full-body workout
Bouldering is a great way to get some exercise and build strength. Here's what you need to know
A man bouldering.

Rock climbing can be a little intimidating, with all the steep inclines, ropes, and requisite knots. But we’re not all trying to free solo El Capitan like Alex Honnold. Many of us just want to get some quality exercise somewhere other than the weight room.
Bouldering is a tremendous full-body workout that’s fun, improves balance and agility, and requires relatively little in terms of gear. It’s a type of rock climbing, but is generally rope-free, meaning you don’t have to learn how to belay. As such, there’s often more lateral movement than vertical, but it’s wonderfully demanding all the same. Keep reading to learn how to boulder.

How to boulder as a beginner
Find a route: Start easy if you’ve never climbed before. At the bouldering gym, getting started is as easy as finding a route. At most bouldering centers, the routes are color-coded by level of difficulty. The easier routes will have larger holds and less demanding aspects. As you work your way up, you’ll notice the holds get smaller, more spread out, and tend to cover trickier rock faces and inclines.
Chalk up: Get comfortable chalking while you’re climbing as you’ll want to keep your palms as blister-free as possible. Practice dunking each hand into the bag, leaving the other hand available for stability.
Rest: Rest is key, especially when you start to take on longer routes that involve 30, 50, or 100 or more holds. Take advantage of spots on said routes where you can relax at least most of your body either by balancing or wedging yourself in position.
Practice routes: Going through a route mentally is a great way to plan your attack at the gym. Imagine where your major limbs will go as you move from hold to hold. Soon, your trained eyes will see the smallest of outcroppings and dents in the rock as places you could clasp onto. And nobody is going to dock you points early on if you don't stick fully to the route map. Use all the holds you need early on until you get a feel for it.

Read more