Here's how to master Bulgarian split squats to reap the benefits

Around the 1980s, people were in awe of the Bulgarian weightlifting team’s strength, stamina, and sculpted physiques. How did they train to develop such strength? Someone spilled the secret that the team had stopped doing back squats and began prioritizing weighted step-ups and split squats instead. It isn’t clear whether this secret was a simple truth or a false rumor, but the Bulgarian split squat was born nonetheless, and this worthwhile exercise soon skyrocketed in popularity. When you want to bulk up those leg muscles, it’s worth adding to your workout routine. Here’s the down low on how to master the Bulgarian split squat.

What are Bulgarian split squats?

The Bulgarian split squat is a version of a single-leg split squat that might also be called the rear-foot elevated split squat because the rear foot is elevated. Single-leg or split squats are different from traditional squats because your legs are in a lunge position with one foot forward and the other behind you. With the Bulgarian split squat, your back foot is raised off the ground on some type of platform, bench, or sturdy chair.

Why are Bulgarian split squats better than squats?

Both traditional squats and Bulgarian split squats provide benefits, such as working your core and engaging your leg muscles. The Bulgarian split squat is considered a more difficult variation of a regular squat that allows you to reach a greater depth and improve your hip flexibility.

More research is needed, but an interesting study revealed that both the squat and the Bulgarian split squat were equally effective at boosting lower body strength. Bulgarian split squats might be the better choice if you’re seeking a superior leg workout or have back pain. Many exercise enthusiasts prefer Bulgarian split squats because they put less emphasis on your back and shift the focus more to your legs, especially your quadriceps muscles in your thighs. Regular squats are a bilateral exercise where both of your legs perform the same movement side-by-side. On the other hand, Bulgarian split squats are a unilateral exercise that targets each leg separately.

What muscles does the Bulgarian split squat work?

Bulgarian split squats are a renowned compound exercise for leg day because they exert a significant amount of mechanical tension on your major leg muscles. They primarily work your quadricep muscles in your thighs along with your glutes, calves, hamstrings, and adductors. You engage your core to help maintain your balance as you lower yourself into the squat position.

What are the benefits of Bulgarian split squats?

Bulgarian split squats are an excellent way to level up your lower-body training and enhance your leg strength without overtaxing your back. If you want more sculpted, stable, and powerful legs, it’s worth mastering this single-leg balance challenge.

Improve balance and posture

Working your body unilaterally means specifically targeting one side of your body independently from the other. Over time, this can improve side-to-side muscle imbalances, which helps you maintain proper alignment and reduces your risk of injury. This is especially important for lifters or runners who might have a stronger and more dominant side. Boosting your agility and core strength also boosts your balance, so you’re less likely to fall.

Bulk up your leg muscles

The Bulgarian split squat works multiple leg muscles simultaneously, including your quads, hamstrings, and calves. You’re heavily relying on the strength and stability of your legs to perform this movement.

What is a Bulgarian split squat good for?

To summarize, the Bulgarian split squat is good for the following:

Adding to your leg day workout routine

Boosting strength and flexibility in your legs and hips

Targeting your hamstrings, quads, and glutes

Strengthening your core

Improving muscle imbalances

Improving posture

Avoiding overtaxing your back

How to properly do Bulgarian squats?

Here’s how to perform Bulgarian split squats:

Start by standing in front of a step, chair, or bench facing away from the step with your feet about hips-distance apart. You should be about two feet away from the step.

Lift your right leg and place the top of your right foot on the step.

Try to make sure your feet are still about hips-width apart and engage your core.

Bend your left knee and lower yourself down as if you’re moving down into the lunge position.

Pause for a moment at the bottom of the movement.

Drive back up to your starting position with control.

Repeat for your desired number of repetitions before switching to the other leg.

What are the Bulgarian split squat variations?

There are multiple variations of this exercise for you to try. Here are some of the most popular:

The barbell Bulgarian split squat involves squatting down while gripping a barbell.

With the weighted Bulgarian split squat , you add weights like dumbbells or kettlebells to increase the challenge.

The resistance band Bulgarian split squat involves placing a resistance band under your forward foot and holding the other side of the band in your hands to add resistance.

The traditional split squat is the version without the rear leg elevated.

Tips for safety and proper form

Here are some top tips for proper form:

Roll your shoulders back, and be sure to engage your core while lowering yourself down.

Try to make sure your feet are in alignment in the correct position.

Try to make sure you aren’t leaning forward too much, which puts pressure and stress on your front knee and could increase your risk of knee injury.

If you struggle with traditional lunges, you might not be ready for the Bulgarian split squats yet. If you have knee or ankle pain or injuries, this exercise might not be the best choice for you.

Most common mistakes

Here are the most common mistakes to watch out for:

Placing your back leg directly behind your front.

Leaning too far forward.

Shifting your weight up onto your toes.

Your front leg isn’t positioned correctly. For example, your front leg is too far forward.

Why are Bulgarian split squats so hard?

Single-leg exercises are more difficult to master because you have to balance yourself and shift most of the focus to your legs and core. Stability is key to avoiding toppling over one way or the other. While this exercise might be challenging, it’s highly effective for leg day.