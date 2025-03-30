New study casts doubt on the efficacy of those carbon-plated running shoes

Table of Contents Table of Contents The history of carbon-plated running shoes Record-breaking marathon times New research The results The takeaway

Kenyan runner Barnaba Kiplimo recently crossed the finish line of the Khon Kaen Marathon in Thailand wearing carbon-plated sandals. Kiplimo finished the marathon in two hours, 18 minutes, and 55 seconds.

Many runners swear by their carbon-plated running shoes, and some research shows carbon-plated shoes can improve running economy by around 2.7 to 4.2%, which makes a difference when every minute counts. Improving running economy refers to reducing the amount of oxygen your body needs to use when you’re running at a certain intensity or speed. Even so, new research casts doubt on the efficacy of these innovative shoes. Let’s look at the research and a little more about this footwear that many call super shoes.

Recommended Videos

The history of carbon-plated running shoes

Carbon is a non-metallic chemical element existing in different forms. Carbon-plated shoes or super shoes refer to a type of lightweight shoe that has carbon fiber plates with thick foam soles. Some models have carbon-infused rods or other variations.

Many runners claim these super shoes are springy, comfortable, and beneficial when it comes to performance. A growing number of marathoners are crossing the finish line wearing these super shoes with record-breaking times in long-distance running events.

In 2016, Nike introduced shoes with carbon fiber plates, and at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the top three runners in the men’s marathon were all wearing Nike Vaporfly 4% shoes. The shoes became widely available for purchase over the following years, with other brands also jumping on the carbon bandwagon.

Record-breaking marathon times

In 2019, Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge completed a marathon in less than two hours wearing the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly shoes, classified as super shoes.

New research

Recently, in a study published in the journal Footwear Science, researchers wanted to explore the impact of bending stiffness on running economy and if carbon-plated shoes affect all runners and terrains similarly. Will every runner experience similar benefits of carbon-plated shoes? Are they more effective on certain terrains? The researchers asked 10 amateur runners to run uphill on a level and uphill treadmill with and without carbon-plated shoes.

They assessed metabolic power on level and uphill treadmill running and evaluated 3D kinematics and kinetics of lower limb joints in a laboratory setting. The researchers also used Bayesian statistical parametric mapping and performed biomechanical analysis.

The results

The researchers found that carbon plates don’t impact energy expenditure when running on the flat, but they could cause you to run less efficiently when you get into the 7 to 8km per hour range, which is about 4.4 to 5 miles per hour.

The researchers also looked at how carbon plates impacted joint stress in the lower limbs while runners were running on unstable terrain. They revealed no benefits when it comes to reducing stress on the joints.

The takeaway

More research is needed, and this recent study was very small. It seems that while carbon-plated running shoes can certainly be effective for boosting running economy, these results might not be the same for all runners at all paces and on all terrains. Carbon-plated shoes might not be the way to go for trail runners. You could always try them out and see how they feel and how they impact your performance over time. That way you can do what’s best for you.