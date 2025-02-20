 Skip to main content
Can you really finish a marathon in carbon-plated sandals? Why the carbon?

Kenyan marathoner Barnaba Kiplimo recently finished the Khon Kaen Marathon in Thailand wearing carbon-plated sandals.

By
Kenyan marathoner carbon-plated sandals
Vingrun / Vingrun Instagram

Most people run a marathon in a trusted pair of running shoes. Maybe it’s your old faithfuls or maybe you treated yourself to a gait analysis and a brand-new cushiony pair. Countless runners swear by the right running shoes and how they can help enhance comfort and performance, injury prevention, and shock absorption.

Some unique and dedicated runners are setting their own pace and exploring new ways to cross the finish line. Recently, Barefoot Bobby from India completed marathons and races of varying distances without wearing any shoes. Over in Kenya, another dedicated runner won a marathon in carbon-plated sandals. What’s with the carbon, and why sandals? 

Running a marathon in sandals

Kenyan marathoner carbon plated sandals pic 3
Vingrun / Vingrun Instagram

Carbon-plated running shoes have been around for a little while, but a Thai running brand, VING, designed the world’s first carbon-plated running sandals, the Nirun. Kenyan marathoner Barnaba Kiplimo recently finished the Khon Kaen Marathon in Khon Kaen, Thailand, wearing these innovative carbon-plated sandals. Kiplimo completed the marathon in just two hours, 18 minutes, and 55 seconds.

The most interesting part of Kiplimo’s race was the carbon-plated running sandals designed to help runners improve performance while still feeling ‘free’. 

Carbon-plated sandals

VING carbon plated running sandals
Vingrun / Vingrun Instagram

VING aims to start a running revolution and simplify the footwear industry with the ‘world’s first super sandal.’ The sandal has a full-length carbon plate in the foam midsole that’s designed to improve cadence and responsiveness. The foam heel straps add more security, so you don’t feel like you’re running in flip-flops that are flopping off your feet.

Most carbon-plated racing shoes have a lightweight fabric or sewn material, but the Nirun sandal has an upper and midsole made of proprietary foam. If you were unsure if anyone could complete a marathon with a fast time wearing them, Kiplimo’s recent speedy finish shows us that it’s certainly possible.

The brand is currently undergoing the testing and development phase, with a few prototypes for sale.

Why the carbon?

VING running sandals carbon plated pic 2
Vingrun / Vingrun Instagram

Research shows that carbon-plated shoes can improve running economy by around 2.7 to 4.2%, which is pretty impressive and could take minutes off a 26.2-mile marathon.  

Carbon-plated running shoes provide a spring effect and reduce the energy necessary to push off the ground with every stride. These thin, rigid inserts are usually placed within the midsole of certain running shoes. The carbon fiber is lightweight yet impressively strong, and this stiffness helps to stabilize the shoe. Nike began developing a carbon-plated running shoe called the Vaporfly shoe in 2013. We’re interested in how these new carbon-plated running sandals compare to the carbon-plated running shoes that came before it, but based on Kiplimo’s success, it certainly sounds promising.

