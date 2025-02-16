Why are runners everywhere doing a gait analysis? What are the benefits?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a gait analysis? How does it work? What are the benefits of a gait analysis?

A gait analysis isn’t just for beginners and those looking to buy their first pair of running shoes; more runners everywhere are using it as a tool to expand their running abilities and improve speed and performance. A gait analysis can be valuable for beginners and experienced runners alike. Runners frequently adjust training methods to boost performance; a gait analysis could be a key component you’re missing.

What is a gait analysis?

A gait analysis is a way of examining your running gait, which refers to the movements or motions that make up your running technique. All running styles are different, but if you have a bad technique, you’re more likely to get injured, and your speed could be hampered.

In other words, a gait analysis is a comprehensive evaluation of how you move while running, using the eyes and brain of the observers and often involving high-speed cameras and force plates to measure your muscle activity, body mechanics, and the movements of your joints.

How does it work?

A gait analysis allows you to pinpoint abnormalities or inefficiencies in your gait pattern to optimize movement for athletic performance. You can go to a biomechanics lab or visit a running-focused podiatrist. Many running stores like Runner’s Need offer a 30-minute gait analysis service to help you determine the best running shoes. You can discuss any previous injuries and your future running goals.

Typically, you’ll walk on a treadmill being filmed by multiple cameras and tracked by sensors.

You can analyze your:

Step length

Stride length

Cycle time

Joint angles

Cadence

Knee flexion

Hip rotation

Foot contact patterns

Timing and sequence of muscle activation

What are the benefits of a gait analysis?

A gait analysis is useful for people with joint pain and those looking to improve their running abilities. Here are some of the many benefits: