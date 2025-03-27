Here’s why elite runners are adding kettlebell exercises to their workout plans

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a kettlebell? What are the benefits of kettlebell exercises? Top kettlebell moves for runners

I like the humble kettlebell, not only because it looks like a teapot, and I’m British, so I love tea. It’s also because I enjoy fun moves like kettlebell swings for stretching and strengthening my back, shoulders, and more. For me, it feels easier and more secure to wrap my hand around and grip the kettlebell handle. You can choose from numerous kettlebell exercises targeting specific muscle groups, from the Goblet squat to the Turkish get-up. Many of these moves work most of the muscles in your body.

There’s a good reason why plenty of elite runners are adding kettlebell exercises to their workout plans. Let’s explore some of the best moves for runners and why.

What is a kettlebell?

A kettlebell refers to a cast-iron or steel equipment used for weight training. You can find kettlebells weighing 5 pounds to 200 pounds. It resembles a teapot in shape and it has a handle on top. The kettlebell originated in 18th-century Russia.

What are the benefits of kettlebell exercises?

An interesting study highlighted the effectiveness of kettlebell exercises by comparing them to standard weight-training routines. Kettlebell exercises reign supreme, providing a significantly higher-intensity workout with faster, better results. Researchers concluded that kettlebell exercises help burn calories, lose weight, and boost overall functional performance and fitness.

The following are just some of the benefits of kettlebell exercises, whether or not you’re an avid runner:

Enhance your strength and muscle power.

Boost your endurance.

Improve your cardiovascular fitness and joint health.

Improve your posture , stability, balance, and coordination.

Fine-tune your grip strength.

Work multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

Help correct muscular imbalances.

Kettlebell exercises are versatile; you can do them at home or in the gym.

Top kettlebell moves for runners

The top kettlebell moves for runners help you build strength and muscle mass and enhance muscular endurance in your core and your major lower body muscles, such as your hip flexors, quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Whether you’re going from the couch to 5K or you’re training for your next marathon, resistance training, and strength training have been associated with improved running performance. You’d be surprised by what you can do using just one or two medium or heavy kettlebells.

Always start with a lighter weight until you perfect your technique and familiarize yourself with the exercise. Once you build strength and familiarity, you can go for a heavier weight.

Here are some of the best kettlebell moves for runners: