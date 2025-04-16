 Skip to main content
KENZO adds a designer flair to Converse's iconic sneakers

Converse, KENZO join forces for a new Chuck 70 look

man wearing kenzo converse chuck 70
Since 2021, NIGO has served as the artistic director for the iconic KENZO brand. From that point on, the designer has managed to add a modern flair to the brand and has managed to infuse that in each of the collaborations they’ve participated in. Honing in on that style, KENZO has teamed up with Converse for the first time, in a partnership that blends two historic projects. In this design, NIGO takes on the Chuck 70, one of the designer’s personal favorites, for a contemporary remix that includes three new shoes. 

Converse Chuck 70 Low and Hi x KENZO

man wearing green/black converse kenzo sneaker
With an instantly recognizable silhouette, the Chuck 70 gets a bold update in both its low and high-top sneakers. Both versions of the sneaker come with NIGO’s signature leopard print on the uppers. Each sneaker also comes with the designer’s signature boke flower on a hangtag and outsole, while co-branding details are featured on the sockliner. KENZO branding also makes an appearance on the sneakers’ heel on the left shoe. The hi-top version is available in a black/white/yellow colorway, while the low-top will come in a green/black and pink/white colorway. The low-top version will retail for $140, and the high-top will retail for $150. All versions will become available for shoppers on April 17 via KENZO, CONVERSE, and HBX. While not much of the original silhouette is changed, the new print and colors give the appearance of a brand new version of the Chuck 70 that suits a newer generation and current trends.

