How Oakley’s latest collaboration revives the outdoor shoe

Oakley's newest outdoor shoe

In their latest collaboration with Brain Dead, a streetwear brand, Oakley is reviving an old favorite in a way only they can. Through their experimental line, Oakley Street Team, the brand is taking their famed Chop Saw sneaker as a rough inspiration for their new design. Much like the line’s previous releases, the new design pushes the boundaries and is unlike anything you’ve seen. Far from your typical outdoor shoe, this new shoe is all about out-of-the-box construction and details. Filled with different materials and colors, these sneakers are not missing out on the trails. 

Introducing the Oakley Factory Team Ibex

Based on the Chop Saw sneaker, the new Oakley Factory Team Ibex shoe is built differently than any outdoor footwear you’ve seen before. Constructed with a two-part upper, the inner section has woven fabrics, no-sew overlays, and a hairy mesh. The most complex aspect of the sneaker sees the exoskeleton of the design extend over part of the midsole and connect directly to the outsole. Interconnected with nylon laces over and under different panels, the exoskeleton keeps the entire shoe together. With an interesting new design, this outdoor shoe is about its complex details and construction.

Along with the Ibex sneaker, Oakley is releasing a remix of the hairy Edge Boot and flesh sandals. All new designs will be available starting December 17th via Brain Dead and select retailers. The Ibex design will be released in two colorways including a moody purple tone and a vibrant red hue. Although the Ibex sneaker brings no significant changes to the technical features you need in your outdoor footwear, the bold design allows for a major upgrade to all your hiking or trail shoes.

