Merging Innovative Eyewear with High-Performance Apparel

Brian Partouche was inspired to start SATISFY in 2015 after becoming addicted to running and feeling that no activewear brands represented him and who he was. He was drawn to the idea that running is a personal experience, similar to skateboarding and snowboarding, which he enjoyed growing up. Oakley started in 1975 by creating motorcycle grips that innovated the industry and they have been revolutionizing the sports eyewear for the last five decades. The French running company has collaborated with the revered California sunglasses brand for the fourth time to bring the newest chapter of an ongoing partnership that brings innovation without compromising technical superiority. SATISFY and Oakley release their next step in collaboration.

A continuing collaboration

The brands introduce Plantaris: Precision in Every Detail. There are two primary products in their newest drop, a pair of sunglasses and a tee.

Oakley x SATISFY Plantaris combines distinctive aesthetics and technologies, allowing wearers to venture off the beaten path.

Specs Frame design inspired by organic shapes found in nature A detachable noseguard allows you to change the look quickly Durable, lightweight O Matter™ frame material with an adjustable rear temple with titanium wire-core Unobtainium® nose pad provides a no-slip grip when wet to help increase retention Prizm™ Lens Technology engineered to enhance color and contrast to see more detail

MothTech Oakley tee strategically placed holes for ventilation and cooling.

Specs Organic combed cotton jersey. Fabric from Portugal. Regular fit Body-mapped “moth” holes for strategic ventilation and cooling Exterior detachable care label so nothing rubs against your skin

SATISFY x Oakley