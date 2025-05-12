Oakley’s latest releases include your new favorite sandal

For their first SS25 drop, Oakley Factory Team has reunited with Brain Dead for another collaboration that pushes the boundaries of footwear. Known for their unique partnerships with brands like Adidas and Oakley, Brain Dead’s one-of-a-kind flair is present in these releases that bring two summer-ready styles to the front. Taking on two of Oakley’s classic designs, these new releases are all about innovation and pushing your comfort zone. While their fashion-forward designs take center stage, these shoes are still ready for any summer adventure you have planned. While the latest releases are far from the classic designs you know, they certainly have an edge that’s hard to pass by.

Oakley Factory Team and Brain Dead introduce the Flesh Sandal and the Edge Boot

In the first drop of the season, Oakley Factory Team and Brain Dead have taken on the Flesh Sandal and the Edge Boot through an innovative makeover. The Flesh Sandal has arrived in three new colorways, which include a graphite textured suede, an olive camo print, and a refined olive shade. The refined olive hue features perforated suede, breathable mesh, and nubuck panels for a soft textured contrast. The deep brown midsole and red pull tabs add more style and color to the look, offering a combined design of outdoor inspiration and urban living.

On the other hand, the Edge Boot features a suede-mesh hybrid upper and a rugged, jagged sole. Donning a sandy beige with deep undertones, this earthy look is comfortable and stylish. Adaptable for all terrains, there’s no need for another rugged boot for the season. Both styles are available via Brain Dead’s webstore, Brain Dead retailers, Oakley’s webstore, and select Oakley retailers.