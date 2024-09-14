Audemars Piguet reveals its latest music collaboration

Audemars Piguet has already made a name for itself in the world of horology. The brand, known for its luxury and quality craftsmanship, is considered a standard in the watch industry. And while there’s no doubt it will continue to surprise and innovate its timepieces, nowadays, it’s looking to new horizons for its collaborations. Instead of collaborating with an athlete, model, or actor, Audemars Piguet is partnering with Berlin music label KEINEMUSIK to explore the worlds of nature, technology, and music. With this collaboration, both parties are not creating the latest watch but rather a celebration that indulges fans of music and horology. Far from what you would expect from Audemars Piguet, this latest collaboration sees the brand stepping out of its norm and delivering a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that mixes watches and music.

Audemars Piguet x KEINEMUSIK

In this collaboration, Audemars Piguet emphasizes the importance of timing, both in watches and in music. The culmination of this partnership was a celebration held in the Swiss Alps, which saw a party where time was nowhere to be found. Headlining the party was KEINMUSIK, a collective and electronic music label created by four talented DJs. For this collaboration, Rampa, &ME, and Adam Port put the music on the forefront and entertained guests until the end. The collective is no stranger to being part of something great, as their recent meteor rise into stardom has taken them to different points of the globe with sold-out performances.

This collaboration might seem out of sorts, but makes sense when considering both brands. KEINEMUSIK for their part are known for using immersive staging and unique effects to create incredible moments during their performances. On the other hand, Audemars Piguet has frequently used nature and its surroundings as inspiration for their most iconic pieces. Mixing both philosophies created a one-of-a-kind event that took advantage of its scenic location and ended the night with a signature giant cloud installation. The purpose of the event for both parties was to create a space where music, nature, and time blended to fill all the senses.

What to know about the APxMusic program

The collaboration between Audemars Piguet and KEINMUSIK isn’t new for the Swiss watch company. As part of its APxMusic program, the company has frequently worked with musicians and festivals to incorporate their message of time and nature with other artists. One of the most emblematic collaborations, was when Audemars Piguet partnered up with rapper Jay-Z in 2001, which has spawned plenty of lyrics and mentions since then. Other famed collaborations came in 2019 when Audemars Piguet collaborated with the Montreaux Jazz Festival, which saw some of the best jazz musicians in the world to the brand’s home in Switzerland. Not limiting itself to one genre or concept, Audemars Piguet continues to break norms and reestablish its brand as one of the most innovative.