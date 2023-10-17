The Swatch watch collaboration that will have your head in the clouds is out of this world

There was nothing quite like the Swatch watches from the ’80s and ’90s. The prints, the colors, and the graphics (the Peanuts one was a personal favorite) were unmatched, and you weren’t cool if you didn’t have one on your wrist. Fast forward at light speed to one of the best collaborations between Swatch and the European Space Agency (ESA), and your eyes will get as big as the moon with anticipation to get your hands on one.

The Swatch collab sending us into space

Humans have always had a fascination with the planets, stars, galaxies, and everything else that’s up there. With all of the alien talk going on, more celestial events this year than we can keep up with, and more people turning to the planets for an explanation for what’s going on down here on Earth, our obsession with the skies is brighter than ever.

Recommended Videos

If that includes you, there is a line of watches Swatch dropped that will send you around the solar system with happiness. ESA and Swatch are making all dreams come true by not only teaming up together but giving people multiple options on how to wear space on their wrist.

The way the stars align for you to wear them

There are six different images captured by either the James Webb Space Telescope or the Hubble Space Telescope to look through. You can’t get any better quality than that for a picture.

Viel Nebula in the Cygnus constellation.

A part of the Lagoon Nebula.

Protostar L1527 with some surrounding space dust.

Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula.

Globular cluster Liller 1 in our own Milky Way.

The section of NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.

The coolest part

What makes us love Swatch even more is the way they let you customize this watch. When you pick which image you want to go with, you then get to figure out what part of the image you want on your watch.

Pick the image you want.

Move the image around until you like the way it sits on the watch. Move the image from left to right, zoom in, zoom out, rotate it, and have fun getting it the way you want.

After your image is perfected, pick out which mechanism you want. Options are silver, gold, or black, in classic form or with indexes.

Customize it even more with a message to put on the case.

No matter which one you choose, every purchase gets you a postcard with the image you went with as a little keepsake. The packaging is an eye-catching red box that opens like something from outer space, and the watch comes sitting on a matching swatch of the image. With those kinds of details, the possibilities and combinations are as numerous as the stars. But hurry up, as the last day to capture space on a Swatch watch is December 17. And all of this for a price of $110; it’s definitely an affordable piece of art to wear that will make people do a double take.

Learn more

Editors' Recommendations