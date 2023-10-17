 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

You can now design your own Swatch watch with stunning images from space telescopes

The Swatch watch collaboration that will have your head in the clouds is out of this world

Dannielle Beardsley
By
The Swatch watch collaboration with ESA.
Courtesy of Swatch

There was nothing quite like the Swatch watches from the ’80s and ’90s. The prints, the colors, and the graphics (the Peanuts one was a personal favorite) were unmatched, and you weren’t cool if you didn’t have one on your wrist. Fast forward at light speed to one of the best collaborations between Swatch and the European Space Agency (ESA), and your eyes will get as big as the moon with anticipation to get your hands on one.

The Swatch watch space release.

The Swatch collab sending us into space

Humans have always had a fascination with the planets, stars, galaxies, and everything else that’s up there. With all of the alien talk going on, more celestial events this year than we can keep up with, and more people turning to the planets for an explanation for what’s going on down here on Earth, our obsession with the skies is brighter than ever.

Recommended Videos

If that includes you, there is a line of watches Swatch dropped that will send you around the solar system with happiness. ESA and Swatch are making all dreams come true by not only teaming up together but giving people multiple options on how to wear space on their wrist.

Related

The way the stars align for you to wear them

There are six different images captured by either the James Webb Space Telescope or the Hubble Space Telescope to look through. You can’t get any better quality than that for a picture.

  • Viel Nebula in the Cygnus constellation.
  • A part of the Lagoon Nebula.
  • Protostar L1527 with some surrounding space dust.
  • Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula.
  • Globular cluster Liller 1 in our own Milky Way.
  • The section of NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.

The coolest part

What makes us love Swatch even more is the way they let you customize this watch. When you pick which image you want to go with, you then get to figure out what part of the image you want on your watch.

  • Pick the image you want.
  • Move the image around until you like the way it sits on the watch. Move the image from left to right, zoom in, zoom out, rotate it, and have fun getting it the way you want.
  • After your image is perfected, pick out which mechanism you want. Options are silver, gold, or black, in classic form or with indexes.
  • Customize it even more with a message to put on the case.

No matter which one you choose, every purchase gets you a postcard with the image you went with as a little keepsake. The packaging is an eye-catching red box that opens like something from outer space, and the watch comes sitting on a matching swatch of the image. With those kinds of details, the possibilities and combinations are as numerous as the stars. But hurry up, as the last day to capture space on a Swatch watch is December 17. And all of this for a price of $110; it’s definitely an affordable piece of art to wear that will make people do a double take. 

Learn more

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
TAG Heuer’s latest Monaco chronograph is designed to be your new nighttime watch
This chronograph watch borrows a feature from divers, field watches
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Night Driver

TAG Heuer, the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker, has unveiled its latest men's watch, the Monaco Chronograph Night Driver, which is set to redefine nighttime driving experiences. In this limited edition release, TAG Heuer captures the essence of the "Night Driver" and pays tribute to the iconic Monaco collection. It draws inspiration from the vintage Monaco's midnight blue, charcoal gray, and matte black dials while incorporating cutting-edge materials and technology.
The magic of nighttime driving
Driving at night carries a unique allure, especially when it comes to glowing watches. With distractions minimized, drivers connect intimately with their vehicles and the road. Every nuance is heightened, making the experience pure and exhilarating. As darkness descends, the importance of reliable instruments becomes paramount. The Monaco Chronograph Night Driver steps in as the ideal companion. Dashboard instruments illuminate the car's vital statistics, and the driver's chronograph assumes a central role. At night, legibility is key, ensuring that drivers can access precise information instantly. TAG Heuer's latest creation excels in this regard.

Luminescent innovation
The standout feature of the Monaco Chronograph Night Driver is its fully luminescent dial. This technical marvel utilizes Super-LumiNova to achieve exceptional luminosity, allowing the dial to remain prominently visible in the dark for up to three hours after charging. The deep gray "circle" at the center of the dial provides a strong contrast with the bright blue Super-LumiNova finish of the hands, enhancing legibility.

Read more
All new Rolex 1908 men’s watch leans into timeless Rolex styling and we can’t get enough of it
You won't stop staring at it, but that has nothing to do with what time it is
The Rolex Perpetual 1908

The world’s most desirable watch brand, Rolex, is paying homage to its long and storied history with a new series of watches. The new Rolex watch takes inspiration from the vintage timepieces that made the luxury brand what it is today. So expect an almost impossibly slim profile, smaller dimensions than modern men’s watches, and large numbers. Another nice vintage touch is the lack of a central seconds hand, with a dedicated sub-dial being used instead.

Rolex’s main inspiration when creating the Perpetual 1908 is the original Oyster Perpetual from 1931. While its 39mm diameter may be a little more petit than the 45+ mm dive watches that have been in vogue over the last few decades, it’s actually somewhat of a compromise. Many classic men’s watches are rocking 34mm or 36mm cases.

Read more
The new Tudor black Pelagos FXD watch has a throwback ’60s design inspired by the U.S. Navy
This new dive watch has a retro feel
Tudor’s Black Pelagos FXD

Rolex may have spent the last century as the biggest name in the watch game, but founder Hans Wilsdorf recognized in the mid-1920s that his beloved timepieces were out of reach for the everyman. His solution was to create a new brand of affordable luxury watches, bringing the same beautiful aesthetics and Swiss construction; Tudor was born in 1946.

While Tudor watches bring with them the same quality design and reliability as their older brother, they developed their own distinct identity by capturing the attention and the loyalty of explorers and military organizations the world over. In 2012, the brand developed a line as a throwback to its diving history. Pelagos watches became one of its most popular lines. Its newest iteration, the FXD, comes with a black face and nods to the brand's naval history.

Read more