 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

TAG Heuer’s latest Monaco chronograph is designed to be your new nighttime watch

This chronograph watch borrows a feature from divers, field watches

Sarah Veldman
By
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Night Driver
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer, the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker, has unveiled its latest men’s watch, the Monaco Chronograph Night Driver, which is set to redefine nighttime driving experiences. In this limited edition release, TAG Heuer captures the essence of the “Night Driver” and pays tribute to the iconic Monaco collection. It draws inspiration from the vintage Monaco’s midnight blue, charcoal gray, and matte black dials while incorporating cutting-edge materials and technology.

The magic of nighttime driving

Driving at night carries a unique allure, especially when it comes to glowing watches. With distractions minimized, drivers connect intimately with their vehicles and the road. Every nuance is heightened, making the experience pure and exhilarating. As darkness descends, the importance of reliable instruments becomes paramount. The Monaco Chronograph Night Driver steps in as the ideal companion. Dashboard instruments illuminate the car’s vital statistics, and the driver’s chronograph assumes a central role. At night, legibility is key, ensuring that drivers can access precise information instantly. TAG Heuer’s latest creation excels in this regard.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Night Driver
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

Luminescent innovation

The standout feature of the Monaco Chronograph Night Driver is its fully luminescent dial. This technical marvel utilizes Super-LumiNova to achieve exceptional luminosity, allowing the dial to remain prominently visible in the dark for up to three hours after charging. The deep gray “circle” at the center of the dial provides a strong contrast with the bright blue Super-LumiNova finish of the hands, enhancing legibility.

Related

But it’s the transformation from day to night that truly sets this timepiece apart. The exterior of the dial shifts from a cool, light grey to a vivid glowing blue as darkness falls. This effect, coupled with black-lacquered indexes and markings, creates a captivating contrast that embodies the mood of nighttime driving.

Recommended Videos

The Monaco Chronograph Night Driver draws inspiration from its storied heritage. The very first Monaco chronograph, famously worn by Steve McQueen in the movie Le Mans, featured a “Midnight Blue” dial. TAG Heuer’s modern interpretation captures the deep blue glow of the night sky. Additionally, vintage Monaco chronographs featured “charcoal gray” dials with darker registers, a palette that the Night Driver pays homage to when seen in daylight.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

A blend of style and durability

Beyond aesthetics, a driver’s chronograph must be durable, and the Monaco Chronograph Night Driver doesn’t disappoint. Its case is crafted from Grade 5 titanium, coated in black DLC (diamond-like carbon) material, ensuring both strength and lightweight comfort during long drives. Even the high-use elements, such as pushers and crown, feature this robust black coating.

Inside, TAG Heuer’s in-house Heuer 02 movement powers the watch, utilizing a traditional column wheel for reliable chronograph function. The movement boasts an impressive 80-hour power reserve, ensuring that the Night Driver will run smoothly throughout a weekend of racing. The sapphire case back showcases intricate details, including blue printing on the black oscillating mass, maintaining the palette theme.

The ultimate racer’s companion

To complete the experience, the Monaco Chronograph Night Driver comes with a black perforated calfskin strap with bright white stitching, reminiscent of Heuer racing chronographs from the 1960s and 1970s. It’s a fitting choice for a watch designed to accompany drivers on their nocturnal adventures.

TAG Heuer watches will present the Monaco Chronograph Night Driver Limited Edition in dedicated packaging that reflects the Monaco collection’s racing heritage. With only 600 limited edition pieces available, each one individually engraved, this timepiece will be a coveted addition to any luxury watch collection. It’s set to hit TAG Heuer Boutiques, top retailers, and the brand’s official website in October 2023.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Apple doesn’t sell the Hermes Apple Watch leather band anymore – and we think we know why
Leather is not exactly "sustainable"
apple watch hermes leather band

 

In the realm of luxury, Hermes is a distinguished name known for (amongst other things) its collaboration with Apple in creating exquisite Apple Watch bands. In recent days, Hermes appeared to remove all leather Apple Watch 8 bands from its site, sparking intrigue and raising questions about the underlying reasons; many even wondered if Hermes and Apple were ending their partnership. All Apple Watch Series 9 bands are listed on the Hermes website – including leather bands. Still, Apple isn't selling the leather bands on its website, and there's an excellent reason why.

Read more
Bell & Ross BR-03, its flagship watch, updated for first time in almost 2 decades
A classic design gets a much-deserved update
BR 03 Military Ceramic watch Bell & Ross

In the realm of luxury watches, Bell & Ross holds a unique place. The brand is renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship and innovative designs, which have consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking. One of their most iconic watches, the Bell & Ross BR-03, recently underwent a significant update, marking a milestone in its nearly two-decade history.

Founded in 1992 by Bruno Belamich and Carlos A. Rosillo, Bell & Ross quickly gained recognition for its dedication to producing professional timepieces tailored to specific needs. Their watches are often inspired by aviation and military aesthetics, characterized by a perfect blend of form and function. Over the years, the Bell & Ross BR-03 has become a symbol of precision and reliability, earning its place among the finest luxury watches.
The timeless design of the BR 03
The Bell & Ross BR 03 has always been celebrated for its distinctive square case design, paying homage to cockpit instruments. Its robust and bold appearance sets it apart from traditional round watches, and the BR 03 has been a favorite among those who appreciate a timepiece that makes a statement. The signature square case, clear numerals, and luminescent hands make it not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly legible.

Read more
Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Should you upgrade?
The Newest Apple Watch Comes with Siri Built In
Apple Watch S9 with Nike bands

Apple has debuted its next generation of smart watch, promising more power, increased functionality, and an all round upgrade on previous generations. But if you dropped around $400 on an Apple Watch less than a year ago, is it really worth opening your wallet again?

There are several arguments against buying new tech every time it comes out. There may not be that big a performance leap between one or two generations of a device, or in the case of an iPhone changes may actually be minimal from year to year. Then there’s cost to consider. A device like a smartwatch is a significant purchase, so why buy another if you really don’t have to?

Read more