Dial in your destiny as Indiana Jones when you add this Hamilton watch to your wardrobe

If you want to be a good archaeologist, you gotta get out of the library, and if you want to dress like the most famous archeologist Indiana Jones, you gotta get the watch. With the release of the newest and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise on June 30 almost here, there’s been an addition to the classic Jones look that you need to check out.

While Indiana normally rocks a minimalistic style, where he can’t even keep his shirt buttoned most of the time, for his swan song, he was gifted a Hamilton watch. We’ll tell you how this duo came together for the final film.

Indiana’s last accessory

We know we’re going to sob when the end credits roll on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Indy leaves our lives forever, so at least we’ll be left with a fashion statement. Indiana’s most dazzling personal accessory so far might be his classic shoulder bag to carry his whip or Sankara stones in, but his retirement present of a Hamilton watch is pretty nice.

Since the movie will jump between a few different decades, Doctor Jones needs a watch that will look classic and stylish in both, without standing out too much.

The Hamilton American Classic Boulton Quartz details

A white dial with a second, smaller subdial for the seconds

Serif-style golden numerals

PVD yellow coating

Stainless steel case

Reshaped brown calf leather strap

First introduced in the 1940s, revamped in the 1980s, the Hamilton Boulton was rebooted for Indiana’s last crack this summer, this time with larger specifications to give it that final, updated touch. The props department for the film worked with Hamilton to make sure Indiana’s watch was just right, as well as historically accurate.

Hamilton and Hollywood

The fact that Indiana is getting a fancy timepiece shouldn’t be a huge surprise for his exit film. Hamilton watches for men have been gracing the wrists of leading Hollywood stars in feature films for almost 100 years, making us want to dress just like them.

Check out the Hamilton wrist candy in these films

Tenet used the Hamilton Khaki BeLOWZERO for John-David Washington and Robert Pattinson

Roger Moore’s James Bond in Live and Let Die featured the Hamilton Pulsar

The Hamilton Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO graced Matt Damon’s wrist in The Martian

Elvis wore the Hamilton Ventura in Blue Hawaii

The Hamilton Viewmatic helped George Clooney pull off the heist in Ocean’s Eleven

The Hamilton “Murph” was designed for the film Interstellar

The Men in Black franchise loved to use the Hamilton Ventura

If there is a scene in a film where a watch plays a pivotal role, then Hamilton is who they call on to use (or create) the perfect wrist accessory. There’s also no better way to market such extravagant timepieces than to have them on Hollywood’s most successful men and our on-screen heroes.

The hat. The messenger bag. The whip. The chin scar. Okay, well, you can’t buy everything to make you look like Indiana Jones, but you could get pretty darn close. You must choose. But choose wisely. Pick this Indiana Jones watch to add to your list of items to wear while you rewatch the entire franchise. There’s only fortune and glory, kid. Fortune and glory. And this watch has it all.

