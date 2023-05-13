Do you like summer movies? 2023 is a doozy!

When summer comes rolling in, people expect to relax in the sunshine and spend time with their kids while on vacation. Enjoying a baseball game or taking a dip in the pool are also trademark seasonal plans, and you know what else is? Going to the movies! With the COVID-19 pandemic finally starting to exit our lives and movie theaters opening back up in spades, the tradition of going to a summer blockbuster is completely back on the agenda. Thankfully, there are plenty of awesome films to see in the coming months, and we want to help you narrow it down to the 10 you must see before the leaves start to fall and the children go back to school. These are the most anticipated movies of 2023 that you can see this summer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford may be known for his grouchy public appearances and disdain for Han Solo, but he’s still got enough left in the tank to don the adventurer’s hat one more time. Indiana Jones will once again oppose Nazi forces, this time during the Space Race in the late 1960s. The film has garnered mixed reactions online so far when discussing the use of A.I. to bring Ford back to his younger appearance for certain scenes. Despite this, what screams summer more than Indiana Jones? The movie is set to be the final one in the franchise, and will release in theaters on June 30, 2023. This is the first film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg.

Blue Beetle – Official Trailer

Blue Beetle

One of the reasons the DC Extended Universe hasn’t had as much success as they anticipated in recent years is that there are too many expectations for films focusing on heroes like Batman or Superman. If given fresh protagonists, audiences may react more positively. This theory will be put to the test with Blue Beetle. Starring Xolo Maridueña of Cobra Kai fame, the film tells the story of a college student named Jamie Reyes who is given the power of exoskeleton armor, hence the nickname Blue Beetle. Comedian George Lopez is one of the big-name supporting actors in the film. The film will release on August 18, 2023.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the biggest surprises of 2018. Escaping the shadow of the Tom Holland MCU pictures, this version of Spider-Man put Miles Morales and the voice talents of Shameik Moore into the spotlight. This sequel will continue to follow Morales in his adventures across the multiverse of Spider-Men. Diversity and beautiful animated techniques that combine hand-drawn and CGI visuals help to make this series one of the best-animated franchises currently going. The film will be in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Oppenheimer | New Trailer

Oppenheimer

Biographical films aren’t for everyone, but Christopher Nolan always knows how to thrill an audience. With this in mind, Oppenheimer might just turn into one of the director’s best movies yet. The story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his discovery of the atomic bomb during World War II was world-changing, and with enough time in the rear-view mirror, even hardened history buffs should be interested in this refresher. Actors include Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. The film releases in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Transformers franchise has been maligned in recent years, but a comeback in the form of 2018’s Bumblebee has set the table for a potentially successful sequel titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This is a direct prequel to the original 2007 film, and it will focus on the factions between the different types of Transformers. Anthony Ramos stars, and Michael Bay will be involved yet again as a producer. Other voice talent includes Peter Dinklage and Michelle Yeoh. The film releases on June 9, 2023.

Asteroid City | Official Trailer

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson movies are events rather than popcorn viewing. Anderson’s style has been mimicked, adored, and even controversial through the years, which means fans and critics will once again be excited to see his newest film, Asteroid City. Following the antics and exploits of curious space camp attendees in the 1950s, this film has all of the classic Anderson actors such as Jason Schwartzman, Andrien Brody, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, and other stars like Bryan Cranston, Tom Hanks, and Tilda Swinton. The film will release on June 23, 2023.

Barbie | Teaser Trailer 2

Barbie

It may seem silly to turn the world’s most famous doll into a live-action comedy, but in Greta Gerwig, we must trust. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film is sure to put a thoughtful spin on the world of Mattel toys that so many kids enjoyed during their younger years. Barbie will come out in theaters on July 21, 2023. The film is already making Barbie’s fashion re-enter the mainstream as we enter the summer months, so the film is sure to enter the furthest reaches of pop culture.

GRAN TURISMO - Official Trailer (HD)

Gran Turismo

Video game adaptations are all the rage right now; therefore, this film version of Playstation hit Gran Turismo should turn plenty of heads. Starring Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, a real-life Gran Turismo fan who became a race car driver, the movie is part biographical and part sports film. David Harbour plays the main supporting role in the movie. It will release in theaters on August 11, 2023.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Going to see Tom Cruise in his element, jumping off airplanes and putting himself through a variety of impossible stunts, is a summer rite of passage. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is the seventh movie in the series, and it features supporting actors such as Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames. The first part of the film will release in theaters on July 12, 2023. The second part of the film will release on June 28, 2024.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have undergone many iterations throughout the decades since their inception, some to critical acclaim and others to mediocre results. This Seth Rogen version of the crew should breathe some new life into the family of anthropomorphic reptiles with fresh animation and new voice actors. The film will release in theaters on August 4, 2023.

