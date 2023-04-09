 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Wes Anderson’s star-studded ‘Asteroid City’ trailer is exactly what you want it to be

Check out the trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City"

Shawn Laib
By

Not many directors working in Hollywood today are able to be the headliner of a film. People are often more interested in summer blockbusters and superhero flicks than they are the unique work of a specific filmmaker. Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro are two of the names that separate themselves from the rest when having this discussion. Wes Anderson is another example, and his newest film offers a star-studded trailer for the masses to enjoy.

Asteroid City is one of the most Wes Anderson-y films from the director to date. Filled with offbeat humor and a signature color scheme and style, the movie is a science fiction romantic comedy. The trailer appears to show a mashup of exotic personalities clumped together in the middle of nowhere as they attempt to learn about the wonders of the solar system during the height of the Cold War and the Space Race. Cool blues, teals, and yellows are the dominant colors used throughout the trailer, and we know that hues are symbolic of many different themes used in film and television.

Related Videos

Who stars in Asteroid City?

When you take a look at the cast list for Asteroid City, prepare for an all-star ensemble of epic proportions. Wes Anderson movies have his typical stable of actors who have appeared in multiple films of his in the past, and rest assured, many of them will also appear in this new movie. These people include Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, and Edward Norton. Other big stars who are more novel to Anderson’s films and will appear are Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and Steve Carell. Sometimes it can be a little distracting with so many big names on the screen at once, but we’re excited to see how everyone pulls it off!

Focus Features

When does Asteroid City release in theaters?

Asteroid City will have a limited release in theaters on June 16, 2023, followed by a wide release on June 23, 2023. This places it right at the peak of the summer movie season, so fans of Wes Anderson can get excited about getting out of the heat and seeing what he has in store for them this time. It’s sure to be one of the best new movies of 2023!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bob Odenkirk fights a goose (and other nuggets from the ‘Lucky Hank’ trailers)
We have all of the trailers for Bob Odenkirk's new show, 'Lucky Hank'
Lucky Hank Photo

Bob Odenkirk is one of the most recognizable names in the TV industry after a decade-plus portraying one of the biggest icons of all time, Saul Goodman. Even though he hasn't won an Emmy for the role yet (he'll have one more shot at the 2023 ceremony), Odenkirk has been praised as one of the most versatile and likable actors in Hollywood. While starring in Better Call Saul, he appeared in several movies, such as the animated hit The Incredibles 2 and the action flick Nobody. Odenkirk will return to his comedic TV roots later this month in yet another AMC vehicle, Lucky Hank.

Lucky Hank Teaser Trailer | Premieres on March 19 on AMC+

Read more
Every ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer (plus the change you won’t expect)
We have all of the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailers
Super Mario Brothers

There are very few characters in entertainment more recognizable than Mario. The jolly plumber with the red cap and blue overalls has been Nintendo's most iconic figure for nearly four decades, meaning several generations of children have grown up playing his games. But for those of us who grew up with the plumber and his cohorts, the last and final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has revealed one plot change you probably weren't expecting.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Final Trailer

Read more
Every ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ trailer in one place
'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' is almost here and we have all of the trailers!
shazam fury of the gods trailers

The DCEU has had a rough go of it as of late. Several of its most anticipated movies and projects have been underwhelming financially, causing cancellations and budget cuts. The first Gal Gadot Wonder Woman movie was a hit, but the sequel flopped. This caused the third movie in the franchise to be scrapped. Black Adam was deemed a box office failure after the Dwayne Johnson-vehicle only made about $390 million. This all means that Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019's Shazam movie, has a lot of baggage surrounding it due to the disappointing reputation surrounding DC's movies right now. After taking a look at the trailers for the film, it looks like the Zachary Levi hero-flick could be a way for the company to turn things around with one of the most exciting new movies coming out in 2023!

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 1

Read more