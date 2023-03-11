 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Watch how one MLB rule change led to a 20-second at-bat, strikeout

Thanks to a simple pitch clock, MLB is now a much quicker game

Joe Allen
By

While the larger MLB bases may have grabbed all the headlines in the initial flurry of news about the league’s rule changes, another new rule has also led to major changes. Although the season hasn’t even started yet, the pitch clock that was designed to make games shorter and keep pitchers from extending time between pitches is now leading to strikeouts that feel almost unsettlingly fast.

In one March 2 game between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates, an entire at-bat took just about 20 seconds. The at-bat in question came during the second inning when Wandy Peralta struck Tucupita Marcano in just three pitches. The strikeout was likely influenced by the pitch clock, although these pitches were atypically fast, even given the new rule. You can watch the full at-bat below:

The new pitch clock rule is designed to speed up the play of the game, ensuring that pitchers return to the mound and begin their motion within a reasonable timeframe. There’s a 15-second timer for pitchers when there are no runners on base, and a 20-second timer when there are runners on base. The rule explicitly stipulates that pitchers must start their pitching motion before the timer runs out, or they’ll be charged with an automatic ball. Batters, meanwhile, must be in the batter’s box by the time the timer hits eight seconds, or they’ll be charged with an automatic strike.

Related

Mound visits, injury timeouts, and offensive timeouts do not count against the pitcher. The timer also resets if the pitcher makes a pick-off attempt, but the pitcher is limited to two pick-off attempts per mound appearance. If they make a third and it’s unsuccessful, the runner automatically advances a base. The umpire also has a special dispensation that allows them to provide players with extra time in circumstances where they might need it.

This rule change was one of several that the MLB made in an attempt to revitalize the game in the face of dwindling crowds and audiences. The pitch clock is designed to make games shorter. It may not seem like pitchers take too long between pitches, but now they have been explicitly prevented from doing so. The same is true of the change in the base sizes. Stealing bases used to be a regular occurrence in the major leagues, but in part because of how effective pitchers have become at picking them off, steals have become less common. Larger bases means that there is less distance between them (4.5 inches less to be exact), which should mean that it is easier to steal them.

Only time will tell whether that base size change makes a measurable impact, but one thing’s for sure: the pitch clock already is. It would have been quite rare to see an entire at-bat last just 20 seconds in the majors before, and it may still be moving forward. What both pitchers and batters know now, though, is that it’s not impossible for the game to be played at a much faster pace.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Every ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ trailer in one place
'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' is almost here and we have all of the trailers!
Shawn Laib
By Shawn Laib
March 6, 2023
shazam fury of the gods trailers

The DCEU has had a rough go of it as of late. Several of its most anticipated movies and projects have been underwhelming financially, causing cancellations and budget cuts. The first Gal Gadot Wonder Woman movie was a hit, but the sequel flopped. This caused the third movie in the franchise to be scrapped. Black Adam was deemed a box office failure after the Dwayne Johnson-vehicle only made about $390 million. This all means that Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019's Shazam movie, has a lot of baggage surrounding it due to the disappointing reputation surrounding DC's movies right now. After taking a look at the trailers for the film, it looks like the Zachary Levi hero-flick could be a way for the company to turn things around with one of the most exciting new movies coming out in 2023!

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 1

Read more
UFC Live Stream: Watch UFC Fights Online From Anywhere
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 6, 2023
ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

Looking to watch UFC fights online? For a long time, strict broadcasting regulations for live programming made it nearly impossible for sports enthusiasts to cut the cord and switch to streaming. But in recent years, sports broadcasters like ESPN have increasingly stepped up to make live MMA more readily available online, meaning fans can now stream UFC fights and more right on their PCs, mobile devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. If you're searching for the best way to watch UFC live streams, you're in the right place. We've got you covered with all the info you need including a schedule of upcoming fights. Read on to see the best options for streaming all the UFC action happening every week.

Watch the Official UFC Live Stream
By far the best way to watch UFC live streams online is ESPN+, a premium streaming service that launched in 2018. ESPN+ delivers a cornucopia of sports content, including MMA and boxing, to almost any modern streaming device. That said, you've got some other options that are also worth mentioning. But due to the very tight relationship between ESPN and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, you'll still need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to live stream UFC pay-per-view events.

Read more
Beyond the booze: A historian explains the real history of St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick's Day is about more than green booze, and we have the historian to prove it
Steven John
Dannielle Beardsley
By Steven John and Dannielle Beardsley
March 6, 2023

For many, March 17th is an open call to drink all of the green beer. For some, it's a day to gorge on corned beef and cabbage. For others, it's a day to don green apparel and go around pinching those who aren't wearing the color. But not one of these activities has much to do with the actual, real traditional celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the feast day of Ireland's patron saint.

Of course, that disconnect is to be expected when said traditions stretch back around 1,700 years and are inspired by a man most of us know more misconceptions than accuracies. To help understand the real history of St. Patrick's Day, and share a bit about the historical figure for which the day is named, we spoke to Dr. Sean Brennan, a professor of history at the University of Scranton.

Read more