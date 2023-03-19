 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Side by side: See how a pitcher changed his windup because of new MLB rules

The MLB rule changes are altering the game. Perhaps most noticeably, the new rule book is changing the ways pitchers pitch.

Mark Stock
By

If you didn’t think the new rules changed the way big leaguers play the game, think again. The newest rule book additions, covering everything from enlarged, pizza box-sized bases to how infielders can line up before a pitch, are being felt by players and viewers alike. For some players, it’s out with the old and in with the new, as the old ways are no longer legal.

Perhaps the most obvious comparative look comes from this Reddit thread, which highlighted a post from @pitchingninja. It shows Luis Garcia, pro Venezuelan baller and Houston Astros pitcher, throwing as he might have last season versus this season, when the new rules took effect. It’s a dramatic before and after that shows just how significant some of these MLB rule changes may prove to be.

Luis Garcia, New Windup vs. Old Windup. pic.twitter.com/JLYD1U6ZyG

&mdash; Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 28, 2023

One look at the old pitch (the one on the right) from Garcia and you can see what the league was trying to work out. It’s a little like the wind-up for a penalty kick in soccer, which has become increasingly ridiculous, as shooters try to gain any kind of advantage just before the kick and throw the goalkeeper one way or the other. Garcia does a little dance, hoping to get the batter out of rhythm and catch him off guard with a sneaky pitch.

The old pitch is a longer-winded one, something the league is trying to work out. Hence the new pitching clock, which limits pitchers to 20 seconds of gearing up before actually delivering the ball. But don’t worry, ball players have always found creative ways around the rules, from corked bats and pine tar to new defensive tactics. Pitchers in 2023 are already finding ways to stretch the new rules to the limit, like throwing a ball immediately as the batter returns from taking time.

Some argue that the players ought to be able to just play. Others like that the new rules are speeding up the game a bit and limiting fake outs at the mound. Whatever your thoughts on the new rules, the 2023 MLB season promises to be a little different. What we know so far is that the bases will be easier to find, pitchers will be operating a bit quicker, and teams at large will work hard to find loopholes in the new law book of the game.

What’s next in the bigs? Metal bats? Fewer innings if one team is way up? Robot umpires that use AI to determine whether a pitch is a ball or a strike? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dana White’s role in the UFC: His stake, revealed
Dana White is the president of the UFC; What does that mean?
does dana white own the ufc fight night covington v woodley press conference

Dana White is a name synonymous with the UFC but does he own it? Well, in a word, no. He's the current president as well as a shareholder of the UFC but he isn't technically the owner of the MMA organization.

Back when Dana White was a manager for Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, he met Bob Meyrowitz, the owner of Semaphore Entertainment Group, the parent company of the UFC, and heard that Meyrowitz was looking to sell the organization. White went on to contact his childhood friend Lorenzo Fertitta, a co-founder of Station Casinos, suggesting he acquire the company. That led to Lorenzo and his older brother Frank to pick up the UFC for $2 million back in 2001, installing Dana White as the company's president.

Read more
How Long Is a UFC Fight? The Rules, Explained
Charles Oliveira fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway in their interim lightweight championship bout on April 2019. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In the early days of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, there were no time limits. They weren't even considered necessary. Cage fighting, as it was called before the term "mixed martial arts" existed, was a quick and violent endeavor. The UFC's first official contest lasted a mere 23 seconds and ended with a guy getting kicked in the chops so hard that one of his teeth, freshly knocked from his mouth, nearly hit an announcer sitting ringside. All that changed after UFC 5 when, in a much-hyped rematch of UFC 1's final, Royce Gracie faced off against Ken Shamrock. What happened there would go down as a flashpoint moment in MMA history regarding its evolution into the sport we all know and love today.

Read more
Why This Olympic Gold Medalist Shot Putter Is Still Approaching His Peak
USA's Ryan Crouser competes in the men's shot put final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.

USA's Ryan Crouser competes in the men's shot put final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

On January 24, Larry Eder, a 38-year veteran journalist for track and field, was on his couch at his home in Wisconsin when he watched the indoor shot put world record broken — or was it? The ESPN announcers, only a few minutes into the broadcast, were frantically flipping through notes, unsure, and the rubber-covered 16-pound ball lay there on the turf like a mushroom, cameras zoomed in on as if it could offer a hint. “If you break the record and no one can measure it, did you really break it?” Eder asks philosophically.

Read more