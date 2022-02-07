How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets in 2022?

The biggest game of the pro football season is just days away, which begs the question: How much are tickets?

This year, Los Angeles plays host to the Super Bowl, which will take place at SoFi Stadium on February 13. As one of the grandest and most-watched events in all of American culture, the Super Bowl tends to fetch incredible prices for those looking to physically attend. As such, it’s prohibitive for many, but still an interesting example of just how much we value the sport and entertainment phenomenon that is the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Tickets 2022

Tickets to this year’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the L.A. Rams are averaging right about $10,000, per CNBC reports. It’s not entirely surprising, as the game seems to set new records every year (not to mention the over-the-top nature of Los Angeles), but it’s still remarkable. With the same amount of loot, you could see the Rolling Stones on four or five stops of their tour, or buy a used pickup or a damn fine engagement ring. At the moment, only Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 attracted higher average prices, and only by a couple hundred dollars. That year, Tom Brady’s Patriots knocked off the Seattle Seahawks.

But that’s just an average of that ticket to the big game. Ticketmaster currently has nosebleeds starting around $5,100 a pop, plus any and all processing and “convenience” fees. Seatgeek is offering seats for about the same rate. Suites start around $540,000 and go as high as $1.3 million. Yep, for about as much as a Bugatti Veyron, you get 22 tickets for you and your pals, 5 VIP parking spots, and a sprawling private suite (food and beverages not included). For just $20-$40, you could check out the NFL’s interactive theme park at the LA Convention Center, if you happen to be in Southern California around the Super Bowl.

One way to look at it, if you’re actually considering going, is bang for your buck over time. It’s typically a four-hour affair, plus the requisite tailgating and post-event partying. Plus, you get a halftime performance for the ages, which this year belongs to SoCal legends Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. Cut it up that way and it’s $2,000 or less per hour, plus you get a concert out of the deal (and maybe you’ll even get your face on the jumbo-tron).

For comparison’s sake, here are some staggering numbers. In 1989, the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl, tickets cost about $110. Even with inflation, that’s not anywhere close to how expensive seats are today. Per CNBC, tickets to the World Cup Final in 2018, easily the planet’s most-watched sporting event, went for about $450-$1,100. A similar number of fans attended that match between France and Croatia, or about $80,000 (pre-COVID, mind you). Courtside tickets to a Lakers game can easily run you $3,000 but that seems like a deal when compared to the Super Bowl.

Regardless, the event will see a marked increase in actual attendance over last year. The pandemic cause significant capacity restrictions in 2021, with an estimated 25,000 fans sharing the stands with cutouts and some empty seats for safety. This year, SoFi is expected to be at capacity, hosting some 70,000 fans. Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination of a negative COVID test and are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

We can’t blame you if you want to hold on to that $10K and instead spend a fraction of it on some Super Bowl appetizers or a nice bottle of Scotch. Whatever you decide to do, we’ll have you covered with suggestions on how to watch, what to eat, and how to enjoy the spirit of this, a football fan’s favorite time of the year.

