Want to live in a tiny home? Here’s how much it would really cost, land and all

Tiny homes have been a growing trend for years, offering a minimalist, eco-friendly, and financially savvy lifestyle. But what does it really cost to join this movement? In this deep dive, we’ll explore the pricing of Tumbleweed tiny homes, land costs, and the specifics of settling down in popular tiny home destinations like Oregon, Utah, and Colorado.

The cost of a Tumbleweed Tiny House

Tumbleweed Tiny House Company specializes in crafting tiny houses that are not only environmentally friendly but are stunning inside and out. Recognized for their superior quality, eco-consciousness, and enchanting designs, these homes are an ideal solution for those wishing to downsize without compromising on style or comfort.

The company’s range includes a variety of models, each boasting unique features and layouts, catering to diverse preferences and needs. From rustic to modern aesthetics, Tumbleweed’s portfolio of customizable tiny houses presents a compelling choice for sustainable living with a touch of elegance. Here are a few of their stunning models:

The Elm

The is a rustic, RV-style tiny house available in various sleeping capacities and loft sizes. These homes are characterized by their compact design, with widths around 8’6″ and heights up to nearly 15 feet. The largest model, the Elm 33′ Alta, boasts 390 square feet plus a loft. Key features include modern amenities in a small footprint, suitable for a mobile lifestyle. Pricing starts at $98,959.

The Farallon

The is a more modern take on the tiny house. These homes are designed for efficient use of space and include sleeping areas, lofts, and amenities within a compact footprint. The largest model, the Farallon 33′ Alta, offers 390 square feet plus a loft. The homes are built with mobility in mind, varying in weight and towing requirements based on their size. Prices start at $90,959.

The Aspen

The is another more modern take on a tiny home, and it’s available in 26-foot, 30-foot, and 33-foot lengths. There are a few different floor plans to choose from, all compact with space-saving cubbies and more. Prices start at $93, 959.

Land costs for a tiny home

One thing about any house is that you’re going to need a place to put it. Tiny houses are no different, and you might find that the cost can vary dramatically based on location and size. Let’s break it down:

Purchase a lot at a Tiny Home Community

In tiny home-friendly states, you may find communities specifically for tiny homes that offer lots for tiny homes. These lots often come with hookups for water, electricity, and sewage, which makes the transition to tiny house life a whole lot smoother. These communities not only offer necessary utilities but also a sense of belonging with like-minded neighbors.

Purchase a larger plot of land for your tiny home

For those seeking more privacy, larger plots of land are also an option. In Utah and Colorado, known for their scenic landscapes, a few acres can range from $50,000 to over $100,000, depending on the location and accessibility. Remember, when purchasing raw land, you’ll need to factor in the cost of adding utilities, which can be substantial. The lot you fall in love with may not have water, electricity, or sewage built in, so be prepared for the extra costs.

The popular states: Oregon, Utah, Colorado

Oregon

Oregon, with its lush landscapes and progressive communities, is popular for tiny home enthusiasts. The cost of living can vary, with urban areas like Portland being more expensive. However, rural areas offer more affordable options, with land prices reflecting this diversity.

Utah

Utah’s breathtaking natural scenery makes it an ideal spot for those seeking a tiny home lifestyle surrounded by nature. The state offers both affordable rural land and more premium spots near tourist destinations like national parks.

Colorado

Colorado is also known for its outdoor lifestyle and mountainous terrain, which makes it a popular choice for tiny house enthusiasts. The state offers a range of options from remote mountainous areas to more accessible plots near cities like Denver and Boulder.

The all-in cost: House and land combined

When you add the cost of a Tumbleweed tiny home to the price of land, the total investment can range significantly. For a home in a tiny house community, you might be looking at a starting point of around $100,000 to $160,000. On the other hand, opting for a larger plot of land with all the necessary hookups can push your budget to $150,000 to $200,000 or more.

Embarking on the tiny home lifestyle is a huge lifestyle change. While the upfront costs can be substantial, especially when purchasing land and a quality tiny home like those from Tumbleweed, the long-term savings, and the minimalist, eco-friendly lifestyle can be incredibly rewarding.

