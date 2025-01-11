How to watch the 2025 NFL playoffs, from Wild Card to Super Bowl

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch the NFL playoffs through the Super Bowl Divisional Round schedule AFC Championship Game NFC Championship Game Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs are finally here! With so many contenders and storylines to keep up with, this year’s road to the Super Bowl should be one for the history books. The Detroit Lions are perennial losers, but head coach Dan Campbell has helped his team become the top contender in the NFC with a 15-2 record heading into the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row behind the greatness of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With so many other great games on the horizon starting this weekend, you’ll probably want to know where you can watch these games. We have a complete guide for all of the NFL playoff games in 2025.

How to watch the NFL playoffs through the Super Bowl

With the rise of streaming services, there are more places than ever to watch football, and that goes for the playoffs as well. Gone are the days when one or two networks carried all of the games, the games are on a wide variety of platforms, but we’ve got your back with this NFL playoff-watching guide.

AFC Wild Card – Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Time: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Where to watch: CBS and streaming on

The Chargers finally fulfilled their potential under new head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024. Justin Herbert leads a balanced passing attack for Los Angeles as they head to Houston to take on second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans won in the Wild Card round in 2023 when they were an upstart team in the postseason, so Houston’s fans are expecting another victory this time and maybe even more.

AFC Wild Card – Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Where to watch: exclusively on

Pittsburgh started the season 10-3 on the back of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and a stout defense featuring T.J. Watt. The Steelers are limping into the postseason on a four-game losing streak and will face a familiar foe. The Baltimore Ravens are on an opposite trajectory from their AFC North rivals. Lamar Jackson has propelled his team to four straight victories and a 12-3 record after losing their first two games.

AFC Wild Card – Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Where to watch: CBS and

The Denver Broncos benefited from the Kansas City Chiefs resting all of their starters during Week 18 leading to a blowout victory and a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. They are massive underdogs heading into Buffalo to play MVP frontrunner Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo is hoping sentimentally for their first-ever Super Bowl victory in franchise history and an appearance in the big game for the first time since the 1990s.

NFC Wild Card – Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET

Where to watch: FOX

Green Bay was dealt one of the toughest schedules in football due to having to play the Lions and Vikings two times each. They might be a better team than their record indicates, but the Philadelphia Eagles are a powerhouse. Saquon Barkley and Philly will look to return the Birds to the Super Bowl after a Wild Card exit last season to the Bucs. The Packers will need quarterback Jordan Love to be healthy and mobile to pull off the upset.

NFC Wild Card – Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Where to watch: NBC and streaming on

The Commanders are one of the best stories of the season. Washington hasn’t been in the playoffs very often in the last several decades. In fact, this will be the team’s first playoff berth since 2020 and only the sixth in the 21st century. On the other side are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team rocketing to the top of the offensive leaderboards with Baker Mayfield playing career-best football. Tampa won the Super Bowl in 2020 and has made the playoffs every year since.

NFC Wild Card – Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Where to watch: , ABC, and steaming on

Minnesota is coming off a big loss to the Lions in Week 18, where they had a chance to clinch the one-seed in the NFC. Sam Darnold regressed as a quarterback and will need to rebound quickly this weekend to ward off another disappointing January for the Vikings. The Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They started 1-4 but have won nine out of their last 12 games. One of those losses came last week when they rested all of their starters in the regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

The secondary story of this game is the devastating wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area, which could interrupt the Rams’ preparations and may also cause this game to be moved out of Los Angeles. On Jan. 8, the NFL announced that while the game was still scheduled to be played in LA’s SoFi Stadium, but the league is monitoring the situation. If necessary, the game will be moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game date and time will remain the same.

Divisional Round schedule

The Divisional Playoffs will feature four games over the weekend of January 18 and January 19, 2025. We will know where you can watch the games once the Wild Card round is over and the schedule is announced, although you can stream every NFL playoff game on Fubo.

AFC Championship Game

Time: Sunday, January 26, 2025, exact time TBD

Where to watch: CBS

The AFC Championship Game will be broadcast on CBS as usual. The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the last six AFC Championship Games. They only need to win one game to extend this streak.

NFC Championship Game

Time: Sunday, January 26, 2025, exact time TBD

Where to watch: FOX

The NFC Championship Game will again be broadcast on FOX. The NFC has a lot more parity than the AFC. Last year’s NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, did not make the playoffs this year after a poor 6-11 season.

Super Bowl LIX

Time: Sunday, February 9, 2025, exact time TBD

Where to watch: FOX

Super Bowl LIX will rotate over to FOX for this year’s telecast. The game will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.