8 gripping shows like The Recruit you should watch next

These shows don't have Noah Centineo, but they're still thrilling

By
The official logo for Netflix.
Netflix

If there’s one type of show Netflix has thoroughly mastered, it’s anything adjacent to the spy/CIA/thriller/undercover genre. There are so many adventure series in this vein that they all start to blend into each other. Right as people were just wrapping up binging The Night Agent, Netflix had The Recruit ready to go. Noah Centineo stars as an inexperienced CIA lawyer who thinks he’s got his career under control until someone with dirt on him starts to extort the CIA.

There’s nothing inherently unique about The Recruit, but that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the most enjoyable watches on the streaming service this month. This thriller is like a good bag of potato chips. It’s TV junk food that tastes great and helps with the afternoon munchies. If you’re looking for a similarly constructed and themed series, these are the shows like The Recruit to watch next.

The Diplomat (2023)

The Diplomat
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi
Created by
Debora Cahn
Watch on Netflix

The Diplomat is like The Recruit but with a little more prestige tied to it. Keri Russell has been nominated for an Emmy for her role in this political thriller filled with secrets, lies, deception, controversy, and cliffhangers. She plays an ambassador to the United Kingdom who always has to hit another curveball when she thinks her problems has been solved. Rufus Sewell is a great contributor in a supporting role. He’s been a veteran TV actor for many years, recently appearing in another thrilling Netflix series, Kaleidoscope.

Bodyguard (2018)

Bodyguard
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Crime, Drama, War & Politics
Stars
Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Sophie Rundle
Created by
Jed Mercurio
Watch on Netflix

The Bodyguard stars Richard Madden as a police officer with a big responsibility that contradicts his morals and ethics. He must protect a government official who he despises as conspiracy and intrigue surrounds every corner of his job. The Bodyguard is one of the best British television series on Netflix. It was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series in 2018. Fans have been clamoring for a second season for seven years now, but there is no evidence it will happen at this point.

Treason (2022)

Treason
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin
Created by
Matt Charman
Watch on Netflix

Treason stars Charlie Cox as a secret agent whose life starts to change when he is influenced by a Russian spy. Much like The Recruit, this show is all about someone who is in way over his head and has the face the consequences of working with a foreign extortionsist. Cox is known for being in The Daredevil franchise outside of his work on this Netflix hit show.

Chuck (2007)

Chuck
tv-14
5 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Comedy, Drama
Stars
Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Joshua Gomez
Created by
Josh Schwartz
Watch on Amazon

Chuck harkens back to a time when network TV integrated a lot more creative storytelling than it does now. Zachary Levi plays a man who learns of top secret government information that nobody else knows about. As foreign threats try to steal Chuck’s secrets, the character must muster the courage to become an agent that comes out clean through the chaos. Levi is more known for playing the lead in Shazam!, but this series was a great stepping stone earlier in his career.

The Americans (2013)

The Americans
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor
Created by
Joe Weisberg
Watch on Hulu

The Americans is like The Recruit on steroids. The writing, acting, and storytelling in this show made it one of the most underrated, yet decorated shows of the early 2010s. Keri Russell (you may have heard of her earlier in this article) and Matthew Rhys play a Soviet couple who pretend to be American during the height of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States. They realize that the difficulties of this facade become more complex as they become embedded in their new domestic life in America. Rhys was able to break up the dominance of Bryan Cranston’s Emmy quartet during the 2010s with a win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Inside Man (2022)

Inside Man
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Crime, Mystery
Stars
David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells
Created by
Steven Moffat
Watch on Netflix

Inside Man has major star power with David Tennant and Stanley Tucci at the front of the billboard. The show follows the exploits of a death row prisoner and his intimate knowledge of specific crimes that will help blow open mysteries that aren’t supposed to be solved. The show is only four episodes but we think quality over quantity is always a great choice in the world of television. If you love thrillers, don’t miss Inside Man.

Burn Notice (2007)

Burn Notice
tv-pg
7 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Crime
Stars
Jeffrey Donovan, Gabrielle Anwar, Bruce Campbell
Created by
Matt Nix
Watch on Hulu

Burn Notice is about a disgraced spy who has to go rogue to solve crimes after being fired from his job without any sort of advanced notice. The show does a great job of juggling the main character’s inner turmoil after being ousted while also generating fascinating crime storylines on a weekly basis. This was a vital series for cable channel USA Network during the late 2000s and has been revived during the streaming era on Hulu.

The Night Manager (2016)

The Night Manager
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Crime
Stars
Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman
Created by
David Farr
Watch on Apple TV+

Tom Hiddleston plays a former British soldier who turns to the side of the criminals in an undercover attempt to get inside knowledge concerning his enemies. Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman add to the tremendous star power in this espionage/cry series. It also proved that British movie stars have plenty of great work to offer to the small screen when they take some time away from film.

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
