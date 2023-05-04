 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Galactic Menagerie is a Wes Anderson Star Wars concept we wish Disney would make

Star Wars and Wes Anderson are a match made in heaven

Shawn Laib
By

There aren’t many directors working today who have a more unique brand of thematic style than Wes Anderson. The director of award-winning films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson has garnered a cult-like fandom due to using signature color schemes, analysis of family, and an array of big-name actors in most of his movies. His newest film is titled Asteroid City, and it will release in June of 2023.

But we’re not here to discuss the merits of any of Anderson’s actual work. No, due to the influx of artificial intelligence that has started to inundate social media, fans have been able to create a Star Wars trailer titled The Galactic Menagerie using the tropes and other familiar qualities associated with Wes Anderson. Check it out below:

Some fans were absolutely enamored with the accuracy of the narration, upbeat background music, and actors selected by the person who made the trailer. Everything comes together to imagine exactly what it would feel like if Anderson actually were to direct a film set in the galaxy far, far, away. Timothée Chalamet as Luke Skywalker, Scarlett Johansson as Princess Leia, and Owen Wilson as Darth Vader were just a small sampling of the Anderson regulars that made cameos in the trailer. The plot was a lot unclear, but this is also right in line with trailers for actual Anderson movies.

Related

As one fan put it on Twitter:

Completely tracks and I would watch that. So good.

&mdash; JC McCoy (@JBufford3) April 30, 2023

Redditors pointed to Owen Wilson’s “wow” as a highlight of the AI trailer. Another said, “This is ludicrously creative and well done… especially love that you put genuine effort into recreating the Wes Anderson aesthetic beyond just the general visuals; the end result is so much fun.”

Related Videos

Others weren’t as enthused, criticizing the ability to use A.I. to create knockoff art.

As one tweet explained:

An artificial intelligence will never be able to grasp the sincerity of the emotions, expression and humanity painted onto the screen by Wes Anderson.

All ai is capable of is mocking how an image is structured. It has no comprehension of Mise-En-Scène. It does not feel. https://t.co/bBhctLFte8 pic.twitter.com/RDVYk2ybt8

&mdash; Ethan | Evil Dead Enthusiast (@funEman_) April 30, 2023

Whichever side you land on, we think that’s all the more reason for Disney and Wes Anderson to team up for a new installment in the Star Wars franchise. While we continue to try too hard to reboot our favorite franchises in pop culture, this is a Star Wars story that would give The Mandalorian a run for its money.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Every Star Wars movie, ranked from worst to best
From the original to "Rise of Skywalker," we've ranked all of the theatrically released live action "Star Wars" movies
star wars cantina

Few franchises have a firmer hold on the popular imagination than Star Wars. In spite of that enormous success, though, we've actually gotten relatively few Star Wars movies since the original film was released. Some of those movies have been almost total failures, while others are remembered as some of the best movies ever made. The best entries prove that the Star Wars film series is worthy of its spot as one of the pinnacles of Hollywood franchise entertainment. The worst make us wonder what exactly a midichlorian is. On top of all that, this franchise has also inspired some legendary gear.

Now, we're taking a look at the movies that spawned everything else, and ranking them from worst to best.

Read more
The 10 best Ben Stiller movies, ranked
These Ben Stiller movies show the actor at his best
Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller used to just be known as the son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Now that he has more than 25 years in the film industry as an actor, director, and producer, Ben is arguably the most known figure from the family. While he usually focuses his talents on comedy, he's started to explore more deep, genre-rich work behind the camera. Most recently he became one of the main creative forces backing the Apple TV+ hit, Severance. Today we'll go into the time machine and celebrate his best movies as an actor. From voice performances in Dreamworks films to indie films with great directors, here are the best Ben Stiller movies to stream and enjoy with friends, family, or by yourself!

10. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Read more
The best food shows to binge on Netflix right now
Interested in a good food show but not sure where to start? There are the best foodie options on Netflix
The Chef Show

It's probably for the best that the magical television from Willy Wonka doesn't exist, the one that delivers tasty food through the monitor. If that were the case, we'd be overeating as there are so many great food shows out there. Netflix especially has gone all-in with the culinary arts, streaming everything from hilarious shows about fake cake to educational programs about specific cuisines.

With spring in the air, it's time to get excited about food again. Gardens are blooming to life, ingredients are becoming available, and we're rightfully cleaning our grills as better weather sets in. And if that's not enough to make you hungry, we'll let the Michelin star chefs and others featured on these great Netflix food shows do the inspiring.
Binge-worthy Netflix food shows and cooking shows
No, we can't all be David Chang, but we can all cook a little better and a little more inventively. These best food shows light the fire under our collective feet, persuading us to throw on the apron more and try to really nail that chicken piccata or Indian kebabs recipe. But let's let the shows do the talking (and stomach growling). Here are the best Netflix shows on food and cooking at the moment.

Read more