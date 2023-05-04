Star Wars and Wes Anderson are a match made in heaven

There aren’t many directors working today who have a more unique brand of thematic style than Wes Anderson. The director of award-winning films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson has garnered a cult-like fandom due to using signature color schemes, analysis of family, and an array of big-name actors in most of his movies. His newest film is titled Asteroid City, and it will release in June of 2023.

But we’re not here to discuss the merits of any of Anderson’s actual work. No, due to the influx of artificial intelligence that has started to inundate social media, fans have been able to create a Star Wars trailer titled The Galactic Menagerie using the tropes and other familiar qualities associated with Wes Anderson. Check it out below:

Some fans were absolutely enamored with the accuracy of the narration, upbeat background music, and actors selected by the person who made the trailer. Everything comes together to imagine exactly what it would feel like if Anderson actually were to direct a film set in the galaxy far, far, away. Timothée Chalamet as Luke Skywalker, Scarlett Johansson as Princess Leia, and Owen Wilson as Darth Vader were just a small sampling of the Anderson regulars that made cameos in the trailer. The plot was a lot unclear, but this is also right in line with trailers for actual Anderson movies.

As one fan put it on Twitter:

Completely tracks and I would watch that. So good. — JC McCoy (@JBufford3) April 30, 2023

Redditors pointed to Owen Wilson’s “wow” as a highlight of the AI trailer. Another said, “This is ludicrously creative and well done… especially love that you put genuine effort into recreating the Wes Anderson aesthetic beyond just the general visuals; the end result is so much fun.”

Others weren’t as enthused, criticizing the ability to use A.I. to create knockoff art.

As one tweet explained:

An artificial intelligence will never be able to grasp the sincerity of the emotions, expression and humanity painted onto the screen by Wes Anderson. All ai is capable of is mocking how an image is structured. It has no comprehension of Mise-En-Scène. It does not feel. https://t.co/bBhctLFte8 pic.twitter.com/RDVYk2ybt8 — Ethan | Evil Dead Enthusiast (@funEman_) April 30, 2023

Whichever side you land on, we think that’s all the more reason for Disney and Wes Anderson to team up for a new installment in the Star Wars franchise. While we continue to try too hard to reboot our favorite franchises in pop culture, this is a Star Wars story that would give The Mandalorian a run for its money.

