Have you resisted signing up to Disney+ after all this time? We think we may have found the show to lure you in. Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuted on Disney+ last week and this is the ideal time to sign up to Disney+ and see why it’s so great, as well as check out the many other shows on the streaming service. There’s no Disney+ free trial but it costs just $8 per month so there’s no reason not to try it.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series that acts as a sequel and spin-off from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. It focuses on a squad of elite clone troopers known as Clone Force 99, and also known as the Bad Batch. The group has genetic mutations and finds themselves taking on mercenary missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. If you love all things Star Wars, you owe it to yourself to check out this spin-off and see a slightly different take on things. Alternatively, if you simply love great animation then you’ll be hooked on this too.

Of course, the moment you sign up for Disney+, you get so much more than simply an opportunity to watch new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch each week. There’s access to pretty much everything you can think of Star Wars-related from all the movies to the smash hit The Mandalorian. There’s even room for some slightly more obscure Star Wars content such as Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. You’re going to love discovering so much more about the Star Wars universe than ever before.

As well as that, Disney+ is the home to all things Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, so you can catch up on all things Marvel Cinematic Universe related as well as check out all your favorite Disney movies from years gone by right up to modern releases such as Soul and Frozen 2. Disney+ also has every The Simpsons episode available too so you can dive right in there as well.

Whatever your tastes, Disney+ will have something to lure you in. Right now, Star Wars: The Bad Bunch is the biggest hit on there and you’re sure to be beguiled on this new angle to your favorite franchise. Disney+ is priced at $8 per month or $80 per year.

