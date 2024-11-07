It remains unclear what the plot of this new trilogy will be

We’re getting more Star Wars on the big screen. Variety is reporting that Lucasfilm has a new trilogy of movies in the works from X-Men producer Simon Kinberg. Kinberg is set to write all three films and serve as a producer alongside Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

This new trilogy will feature new characters following the conclusion of the sequel trilogy that starred Daisy Ridley, John Boyeg, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac. Deadline initially reported that this new trilogy would be a continuation of the story that first began with 1977’s first film focused on Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, but Lucasfilm is now disputing that notion.

Kinberg’s new trilogy doesn’t have any firm plot details yet, and these also aren’t the only Star Wars movies currently on the calendar. The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is a continuation of The Mandalorian TV series, will hit theaters in May of 2026, and there are also two untitled Star Wars projects on the calendar slated for December of 2026 and 2027.

These films also aren’t the only projects Lucasfilm has announced. They’ve also announced projects with Taika Waititi, James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Donald Glover, but it’s unclear which of these projects will hit theaters first and which of them are actually real. Lucasfilm has, at previous points, announced projects with Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, D.B. Weiss, and David Benioff that never came to fruition. So, while it might be exciting to contemplate a new Star Wars trilogy, these new films are far from guaranteed.