Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme features a slew of familiar faces

By
The cast of The Phoenician Scheme.
Indian Paintbrush

Wes Anderson is back, and he’s bringing many of his favorite actors with him. The trailer for Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme follows a father and daughter who set off on a whirlwind adventure together.

Benicio Del Toro plays businessman Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the wealthiest men in Europe, while Mia Therepleton plays his daughter, Sister Liesel. The film also features plenty of returning Anderson players like Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Mathieu Amalric, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

While the film’s trailer features many of Anderson’s signature directorial touches (heavily composed frames that are often symmetrical, deadpan dialogue, a wry sense of humor), the trailer doesn’t offer a ton of detail on what the movie is actually about past its focus on a father and daughter who set off together on some sort of adventure.

That obfuscation of plot details might be at least partially intentional, as most people know what they’re getting from an Anderson movie at this point. His most recent projects were 2023’s Asteroid City and a series of short films he made for Netflix which adapted stories written by Roald Dahl.

Although Anderson’s work is often beloved by both his fans and critics, he has never been able to break through at the Oscars in a steady way. The Phoenician Scheme will be another opportunity for prognosticators to wonder whether this Anderson film might be the one that finally breaks through. Whether it does or not, though, it’s sure to ave a reliable audience among Anderson devotees.

The Phoenician Scheme will release in limited theaters in May 30 before going wide the following week.

These are the best Wes Anderson movies, ranked
If you enjoy Anderson's unorthodox ways of making films, you must watch every one of these movies
Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson films are known to be quirky and off-beat, but you will definitely know one of the movies of this visionary filmmaker when you see one. Intricate set designs, all-star casts, and a Mark Mothersbaugh score are all telltale signs. Anderson can be kind of polarizing, and while not everyone will love his movies, he has developed a dedicated following and garnered heaps of critical praise.
Thematically, Anderson’s films are often about family, but more specifically, the difficulty of being part of a family. This is, perhaps, best showcased in The Royal Tenenbaums, although The Life Aquatic and Darjeeling Limited are other excellent examples. Anderson also excels in capturing the angst, anxiety, and high stakes of growing up. Movies like Rushmore and Moonrise Kingdom capture this particularly well. And lastly, what would Wes Anderson movies be without a love story (though, more often, a love story gone wrong)? From the unrequited love of Rushmore to the complex relationships in Tenenbaums, the messy romance of Hotel Chevalier, a burgeoning love in Moonrise, or the unique love story of Benicio Del Toro and Lea Seydoux in The French Dispatch.
Admiring the detail and precision displayed in each of Anderson's films, with sets like intricate dioramas, his passion for filmmaking is apparent. Without further ado, here are the best Wes Anderson movies.

11. Bottle Rocket (1994)

The Galactic Menagerie is a Wes Anderson Star Wars concept we wish Disney would make
Star Wars and Wes Anderson are a match made in heaven
wes anderson star wars ai trailer wallpaper

There aren't many directors working today who have a more unique brand of thematic style than Wes Anderson. The director of award-winning films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson has garnered a cult-like fandom due to using signature color schemes, analysis of family, and an array of big-name actors in most of his movies. His newest film is titled Asteroid City, and it will release in June of 2023.

But we're not here to discuss the merits of any of Anderson's actual work. No, due to the influx of artificial intelligence that has started to inundate social media, fans have been able to create a Star Wars trailer titled The Galactic Menagerie using the tropes and other familiar qualities associated with Wes Anderson. Check it out below:

Wes Anderson’s star-studded ‘Asteroid City’ trailer is exactly what you want it to be
Check out the trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City"
wes anderson asteroid city trailer

Not many directors working in Hollywood today are able to be the headliner of a film. People are often more interested in summer blockbusters and superhero flicks than they are the unique work of a specific filmmaker. Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro are two of the names that separate themselves from the rest when having this discussion. Wes Anderson is another example, and his newest film offers a star-studded trailer for the masses to enjoy.

Asteroid City - Official Trailer - Only In Theaters June 16

