 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Everything we know about Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

The Bad Batch go on their final mission in season 3.

Blair Marnell
By
Hunter and Rex in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has the unique distinction of being the first animated series in the franchise that was created for Disney Plus (Disney+). But while its predecessors, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, had multi-season runs, The Bad Batch is coming to an end after only three seasons.

The show follows Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo, a team formerly known as Clone Force 99. Their genetic mutations made them valuable warriors during the Clone Wars and a liability once the Republic became the Galactic Empire. The Bad Batch also made themselves targets of the Empire when they defied their orders and rescued their genetic sister, Omega.

Recommended Videos

Now that the final season is just a few weeks away from the beginning, we’re sharing everything we know about Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 so you can be ready when the new episodes arrive.

Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3.
Lucasfilm

What’s happening in The Bad Batch season 3?

At the end of season 2, the team lost one of their own when Tech sacrificed himself to allow them to escape. While dealing with that loss, the team was betrayed by their former underworld contact, Cid (Rhea Perlman). Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo managed to escape, but Omega was captured and brought to the Empire’s secret cloning lab at Mount Tantiss. Omega was also introduced to Emerie Karr, the chief scientist at the facility, who claims that she is Omega’s sister and also a clone of the late Jango Fett.

Related

Most of the story details for season 3 are under wraps, but the team is clearly going to attempt to find and rescue Omega. Once they’re reunited with Omega, the Bad Batch is going to try to free themselves from the Empire once and for all. However, that doesn’t normally turn out well for clones.

Hunter in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3.
Lucasfilm

Who’s starring in The Bad Batch season 3?

The Bad Batch is unusual for an animated series because it only has two regular cast members. Dee Bradley Baker voices every member of the Bad Batch: Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and their former teammate, Crosshair. Baker also voices every other clone trooper in the series. Michelle Ang co-stars as Omega, a young girl who was previously the only confirmed female clone of Jango Fett. That makes Omega the younger sister of every male clone.

Recurring cast members who are confirmed for season 3 include Wanda Sykes as Phee Genoa, Jennifer Hale as Riyo Chuchi, Jimmi Simpson as Doctor Royce Hemlock, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Emerie Karr.

Asajj Ventress returns in the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3.
Lucasfilm

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3?

Yes, and it briefly picks up where things left off in season 2 with the death of Tech and the capture of Omega. The Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) makes a return appearance as he stresses the importance of his personal cloning project. But the thing that really captured fans’ attention in this trailer is the return of the former Sith assassin known as Asajj Ventress, with Nika Futterman reprising her role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Ventress’ return was a surprise because she was somewhat definitively killed off in the novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple, but not before redeeming herself. The events of The Bad Batch take place a few years after the book, and it’s not clear how the show can reconcile the events of Dark Disciple without retconning Ventress’ fate. It’s not impossible, and it’s not like Lucasfilm hasn’t ignored the Star Wars novels before. But since Dark Disciple was based on an unproduced Clone Wars storyline, it was taken to be a canonical event.

Dr. Hemlock reviews his stormtroopers squad in The Bad Batch season 3.
Lucasfilm

Will there be a spinoff from The Bad Batch?

It’s possible, especially since The Bad Batch was spun out of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. But Lucasfilm and Disney+ have not yet revealed what the next Star Wars animated series will be or where it will be placed in the timeline. Any reports of a direct Bad Batch spinoff series are premature at this time. The one thing that you can count on is that there will eventually be more Star Wars Disney Plus shows in the future.

Wrecker fires his weapon in a scene from The Bad Batch season 3.
Lucasfilm

When will season 3 premiere on Disney Plus?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will have a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, February 21. New episodes will be released weekly, with two episodes dropping on April 3 before the series concludes on May 1.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Why we’re excited about Amazon Prime’s Criminal series
Comic book meets noir
The cover of Criminal Deluxe Edition Vol. 3.

Earlier this month, via The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Prime Video officially ordered a Criminal TV series based on the comic book series by writer Ed Brubaker and artist Sean Phillips. In 2006, their creator-owned comic revitalized the long-dormant crime genre in the medium. Criminal's storylines were free of superheroes, zombies, and other comic book conventions. Instead, Brubaker and Phillips were able to revisit pulp storytelling from a modern perspective.

Amazon Prime already has a strong track record of comic adaptations with Invincible and The Boys, but Criminal is something different altogether. This show has the potential to be an even more mainstream hit. And that's why we're sharing our reasons why we're excited about Amazon Prime's Criminal series.

Read more
Everything we know about Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution debuts January 25
He-Man and Orko in a scene from Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

This week, the latest Netflix original series isn't a live-action show. Instead, Masters of the Universe: Revolution is a new animated series that follows up on the events of 2021's Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Both of those shows are based on Mattel's action figure toy line and the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series that debuted in 1983. And while He-Man may not be the pop culture sensation that he was in the '80s, Revelation's strong performance on Netflix led to Revolution, and these TV-PG animated shows are keeping the franchise alive with an adult audience.

For anyone who is either a lapsed He-Man fan or a new viewer who is coming to Eternia for the first time, we're put together this guide to everything we know about Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Read more
Apple TV Plus’ Masters of the Air: Everything we know about Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg’s follow-up to Band of Brothers
This WW2 epic may be the best one yet
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

In addition to being one of the greatest directors in movie history, Steven Spielberg has also had an illustrious career as a producer. One of the director's favorite subjects, both in his own work and in the work he produces, has always been World War 2. Now, the director is set to produce another WW2 series to go right alongside The Pacific and Band of Brothers, two of the most acclaimed miniseries in history. Just as he did for Band of Brothers, Spielberg is reteaming with producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Masters of the Air, which will take a more aviation-oriented perspective to the war. Unlike those projects, though, this miniseries is headed for a streaming service: Apple TV Plus.

Now that the new miniseries is only a couple of months away, many are understandably curious about the details behind the series, including who's in the cast, when the series is set to start streaming, and what the story is about.
Who is in the cast of Masters of the Air?
Masters of the Air is set to be led by Austin Butler, who has had a meteoric rise to stardom after earning an Oscar nomination for his work in last year's Elvis. Butler already has several more movies in the hopper, including Dune: Part 2 and The Bikeriders, and now he's teaming up with Spielberg to lead this miniseries.

Read more