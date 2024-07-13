 Skip to main content
The Night Manager season 2: Everything we know so far

Finally, a potential second season! What may happen in the next go-round

By
Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager
BBC

Eight years after the premiere of The Night Manager, which was thought at the time to be a limited series, the show is coming back for a second go-around. The series (which is one of the best shows on Hulu), which was inspired by a John Le Carré novel of the same name, starred Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, and also featured a cast that included Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Now, many want to know more about what may happen in a potential second season. Here’s what we know about that potential second season so far.

Who is in the cast for The Night Manager season 2?

The Night Manager: Trailer - BBC One

In the announcement that the show was coming back, Hiddleston also announced that he would be returning for the second season.

“The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range, and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect,” he said.

According to The Sun, the second season will include a number of new additions as well, including Indira Varma, Paul Chihidi, Hayley Squires, Camila Marrone, and Diego Calva. The reporting also suggests that Debicki is unlikely to return in the second season.

Variety revealed that a number of cast members from the first season would be returning, including Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Alexander “Sandy” Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Danny Roper.

What will The Night Manager season 2 be about?

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Debicki in The Night Manager
BBC

Given that the first season was based on a book, and the book is a stand-alone novel, there’s a great deal of mystery around what a second season might look like. The show’s producer (and Le Carre’s son) explained that this is something close to a brand-new venture.

“There’s no book and there’s never been a Le Carre story that has been extended beyond the confines of the novel. It would be interesting to try that,” Simon Cornwell explained.

According to The Telegraph, the new season will film across London and South America later in 2024, and it’ll follow Pine as he finds himself “facing a new and more deadly challenge after being informed that arms dealer Richard Roper, played by Hugh Laurie, is dead.”

When will season 2 of The Night Manager be released?

Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager
BBC

Given that the second season is being filmed until later this year, it’s safe to say that we won’t see the next season until 2025 at the earliest. What’s more, given the time needed for post-production, it seems likely to debut in the second half of that year.

Is there a trailer for season 2 of The Night Manager?

There’s no trailer for the season yet, in part because they have yet to begin filming it.

