Kit Harrington joins the cast of Industry season 3 — check out the trailer

'Industry' is bringing some new faces for its third season.

kit harrington industry season 3 trailer
HBO

The third season of Industry is almost here. The HBO drama, which has quietly earned buzz and acclaim over the course of its first two seasons, is adding some big names for its third outing that could bring the show to an even wider audience. In the first trailer for the show’s third season, we get a look at some of the faces joining the cast, including Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

The trailer hints at a potential romance boiling between Harrington’s character, Sir Henry Muck, and Yasmin (Marisa Abela). As you might expect, the trailer also hints at plenty of chaos coming for the financial traders working at Pierpoint.

The official logline reads: “In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).”

Harrington and Barry star Sarah Goldberg are among the new cast members joining the show’s third season, but the cast will also include newbies Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Fady Elsayed, Roger Barclay, and Fiona Button.

The new season will debut on HBO on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on Max simultaneously, with new episodes dropping every week.

