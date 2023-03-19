 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ trailer: There’s plenty for adult fans to love

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back on the big screen

Shawn Laib
By

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of the most enduring entertainment franchises of all time. Between comic books, video games, action figures, and movies, the sarcastic, funny, and kickass adolescent reptiles have been relevant in a variety of mediums since the 1980s. What was once a signature franchise for Generation X and Millennials has now been passed down to new generations of fans.

Still, the heartbeat of the fandom comes from these older generations. TMNT lost its way a little bit in recent years, but original fans have now attempted to bring back what made the stories and characters so unique. It started with the video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which came out in the summer of 2022, and now it extends to the Seth Rogen-produced film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

A few things become clear when you watch the trailer. First, the film’s creators are making good on their promise to emphasize the “teenage” in teenage mutant ninja turtles. While previous adaptations have forgotten this aspect of the characters — often treating them like adults — these turtles are still kids… but that doesn’t mean it’ll be too juvenile a story for the Gen Xers and Millennials who grew up loving the crime-fighting quartet.

Because the other thing the trailer makes clear? This isn’t a flick that’s geared only toward kids and teens. The animation style resembles that of the 2018 superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (and who didn’t love that?). Animated movies that attempt to reach more of an adult audience often use more creative, unique, or new animation techniques. Animation that is trying to reach a child or teenage audience is sometimes more colorful and traditional. The edgy designs and the offbeat lighting give Mutant Mayhem a way to immediately communicate with a more mature audience — and is a great medium to portray the gritty New York streets the turtles protect.

What actors are voicing the characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

The film will feature the voices of many well-known acting talents. Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, and John Cena will all lend their voice acting to a variety of characters in the film. The turtles will be voiced by relatively unknown younger actors such as Brady Noon as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, and Micah Abbey as Donatello.

When does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem come out in theaters?

The film is slated to be released on August 4, 2023. The film is produced by Paramount Pictures and directed by Jeff Rowe. The theatrical release is another sign that Hollywood films are starting to focus back on theatrical releases again rather than straight-to-streaming like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Netflix shows to stream right now
Find some of the best binge-worthy TV series out there
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV.

Even within Netflix, though, it can be difficult to figure out what you should be watching. Thankfully, that's where this list comes in. We've compiled a rundown of all the best shows you can stream on Netflix, and these shows should add up to days and days of endless binging. You can also check out our list of the best Hulu series, best Amazon Prime series, best Disney+ series, and best Netflix movies after you've made it through the series listed below.

Read more
UFC Live Stream: Watch UFC Fights Online From Anywhere
ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

Looking for the best way to watch UFC fights online? For years, strict broadcasting regulations made it difficult for sports fans to cut the cord and switch from cable to streaming. However, thanks to the efforts of sports broadcasters like ESPN, live MMA programming is much more readily available online. Now you can stream UFC fights directly on your PC, mobile device, smart TV, and even gaming consoles, thanks to services like ESPN+. If you're searching for the best options to watch UFC live streams, you've come to the right place, because we've got all the information you need, including a schedule of upcoming fights, right here. Read on to discover the best way to stream all the UFC action happening every Saturday.

Watch the Official UFC Live Stream
By far the best way to watch UFC live streams online is ESPN+, a premium streaming service that launched in 2018. ESPN+ delivers a cornucopia of sports content, including MMA and boxing, to almost any modern streaming device. That said, you've got some other options that are also worth mentioning. But due to the very tight relationship between ESPN and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, you'll still need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to live stream UFC pay-per-view events.

Read more
Our essential Ernest Hemingway reading list
The definitive list of the best Hemingway books
Ernest Hemingway

"In order to write about life first you must live it," is a quote by the late Hemingway himself. Not only did he quite literally live up to those words but his life was seemingly a never-ending adventure. It is arguably what made him charismatic as a man and an even larger-than-life figure during his time on earth.

It's also been said that after Ernest Hemingway, one either tried to write like Hemingway or one tried not to write like Hemingway. Such was the enormous impact on the craft of English letters by the late writer, and for his contribution, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954. Many are first introduced to "Papa" and his work in middle school or high school with The Sun Also Rises, The Old Man and the Sea, or one of his numerous short stories, all of which are damn fine, to borrow his verbiage. While some of these titles are a century old, his books continue to influence and inspire in the present. But there are many more Hemingway books that he wrote or was writing that, while overshadowed by the titans of his canon, are nevertheless worth a read by more than just the die-hard fan.

Read more