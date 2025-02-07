‘Severance’ star Britt Lower is impressed that fans got ahead of the show

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 2, episode 4 of Severance.

The second season of Severance has been full of twists and turns, and the show’s fourth episode dropped a doozy on is. Helly has been Helena this whole time. There had been speculation that this was the case since the second season premiered, and episode 4 confirmed it.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Britt Lower, who plays Helly and Helena on the show, said that she was impressed at how quickly some fans caught on. “We have the smartest fans in the world,” Lower said. “They’re so observant — it’s like all of these detectives are going to work every time an episode has dropped. So we’re all very impressed by it, honestly.”