‘Severance’ star Britt Lower is impressed that fans got ahead of the show

The series has encouraged fans to theorize and pick up clues and easter eggs

By
Britt Lower in Severance Season 2
Apple TV+

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 2, episode 4 of Severance

The second season of Severance has been full of twists and turns, and the show’s fourth episode dropped a doozy on is. Helly has been Helena this whole time. There had been speculation that this was the case since the second season premiered, and episode 4 confirmed it.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Britt Lower, who plays Helly and Helena on the show, said that she was impressed at how quickly some fans caught on. “We have the smartest fans in the world,” Lower said. “They’re so observant — it’s like all of these detectives are going to work every time an episode has dropped. So we’re all very impressed by it, honestly.”

Scott added that it was fun for the rest of the cast to play against a version of Helena that was trying to imitate Helly. “We were all sort of on alert for trying to figure out what might be tipping it off here or there. That’s more of a technical thing as far as playing the scenes, and Brit had it all figured out from the start and knew exactly what to do and was brilliant. It will be really fun for people to go back and rewatch the first few episodes now, having this information,” Adam Scott explained.

Lower knew the twist right at the beginning, and fleshed it out with help from director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

“It’s like an Adobe Photoshop image — you’re trying to figure out the saturation and the intensity levels of how well Helena is blending in or not,” she said. “And it was something we played around with a lot. It’s cool that there are fans who are like, ‘That’s not my Helly,’ from the start, because there’s something that they could pick up on.”

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
