 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A popular Nixon watch gets a solar-powered upgrade

The newest addition to the Nixon watch family has a sunny side-effect you'll love

Dannielle Beardsley
By
Nixon Time Teller Solar Watch
Nixon

No matter how fancy the watch is, when it comes time to replace the battery, we all act like it’s easier to buy a new watch than to change the battery. The hassle of taking it to a jeweler is daunting and trying to swap it out yourself isn’t going to happen. Nixon knows this, and took a classic staple and gave it a feature that won’t leave you frustrated. Here’s why you should get excited about the Nixon Time Teller Solar collection.

The upgrades to look out for

Solar panels, solar lights, and now you can add this Nixon watch to the collection of your favorite things that run on the sun. They gave the Time Teller a few new features.

  • Updated clasp
Recommended Videos

Everyone gets upset trying to put a watch on (especially when in a hurry) and the thing just won’t clasp shut. Nixon made the clasp easier for everyone, where you won’t need additional tools (or an extra person) to get the watch on or to make any adjustments to customize it for your wrist.

  • Made the case larger, but in a good way

This thinner version sits a bit wider for a more comfortable wear, giving it a sleeker look.

  • Of course, the solar aspect was added

The best part is the solar panel is discreetly hidden in the dial. One charge up will get you four months of precision time-telling, so even the laziest of us could keep this watch running smoothly — as long as we give it a little light.

But the Nixon Time Teller has all the other details you want, like the Japanese Quartz movement, stainless steel details, raised indices on the dial, and that 100 meter/10 ATM water-resistant rating.

Nixon Time Teller Solar
Nixon

You’ll have options to choose from

Thankfully for you, if you like to match your timepiece to your outfit or can’t decide which color to get, Nixon made sure you have all the options to pick the one that fits your personality.

The colors

  • All gold with black accents
  • All black with white accents
  • Silver with a Jade sunray
  • Silver with a dusty blue sunray

The price is right

All of the watches come in at $150, which is a great deal for all of the upgrades, especially knowing you won’t have to worry about that battery life. For how long the watch will last, the value for the quality is a no-brainer.

Hollywood loves the brand

Nixon has been styling celebrities and characters in movies, too.

  • Justin Bieber wore a white Nixon The Newton at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards back in 2010.
  • Linda Hamilton sported a Nixon Regulus in Terminator: Dark Fate.
  • A Nixon Ragnar was on Thomas Cocquerel’s wrist in The Divorce Party.
  • Ryan Reynolds was on the case with a Nixon Siren watch in Detective Pikachu.
  • In The Way, Way Back, Sam Rockwell’s character Owen showcased a Nixon The Fader.

For a company that launched its first watch only as far back as 1998, they’ve come a long way from being the go-to Dad watch of choice. The Nixon Time Teller is a piece that exudes minimalistic luxury while making a darn good piece of wrist candy.

Editors' Recommendations

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
Tony Hawk reveals how a Citizen smartwatch took him to ‘the next level’ for his X Games return
Tony Hawk uses Citizen Watch to return to the X Games at age 55
Tony Hawk wearing Citizen CZ Smart YouQ

Tony Hawk is one of the most famous and beloved athletes of the last few decades. Not only did he revolutionize the sport of skating (truly, he made it cool to jump on a board with wheels nailed to it and throw yourself into a halfpipe), but he also revolutionized the gaming industry. The games carrying his name were some of the best selling in gaming for PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and GameBoy. Now he may be doing so again with the addition of a smartwatch.

At the spry young age of 55, the skating legend is making his return to the X Games for the first time since 2003. While returning to the sport for the first time in 20 years is a feat that most athletes could never even fathom, Hawk had a little bit of help on his road to return, thanks to a new technology from Citizen Watch. He sat down with The Manual to talk about his partnership with Citizen and how it helped him, once again, revolutionize the world of skating and the world of stylish timepieces.
Citizen CZ Smart adds YouQ technology
Smartwatches are all the rage, as we use them for everything from tracking our sleep to listening to music and even communicating in our best Dick Tracy impressions. Citizen is diving into a new level of smart tech that brings with it a revolutionary kind of wellness assistance. The YouQ wellness app was developed using research pioneered by NASA Ames Research Center and AI models built with IBM Watson, learning with you as you get better.

Read more
Get the right hiking boot fit for long days on the trail
A well fitted pair of hiking boots lets you enjoy your day on the trail and not focus on sore feet
Low-angle closeup of man walking in hiking boots on the trail.

If you're only going to go overboard on one piece of hiking gear, it really has to be your hiking boots. Get these right, and you will barely notice that you're wearing anything on your feet. But get them wrong, and you're in for a world of discomfort, blisters, sore points, and a long day of complaining. Sure, you can go out and buy the best pair of hiking boots on the market and spend hundreds of dollars, but unless they're properly fitted then you'll hurl them into the back of a cupboard and swear off hiking forever.

I can't tell you how many people I have guided and met on the hill who have had their day ruined by poorly fitted boots. If you're serious about hitting the trails this spring, then you need a pair of boots that fits your feet perfectly and for that. But how should hiking boots fit? Your best bet for a perfect hiking boot fit is still to hit the store and try them out. Wherever you buy your hiking boots from, test them at home around the house for a few days before heading outside in them to make sure you've got the right pair before it's too late. Here's how to test your boots.
Try your hiking boots as you would use them
You’ll want to test your hiking boots at the end of the day when your feet will be the most swollen from walking and standing all day. Your feet will get swollen when you’re hiking, so this is very important. Wear them exactly as you’ll be wearing them out on the trail. Wear the socks you’ll be using, and don’t forget sock liners if you wear them. If you have special orthotics or other insoles, try them with the boots, too. All of these factors will affect the fit. 

Read more
4 good reasons to buy an Apple Watch Ultra if you travel often
This Apple Watch is your ultimate travel companion
A man running on the beach

The Apple Watch was released in 2015, and it quickly became a fashion statement. It displaced Fitbits on the wrists of athletes. It didn’t completely kill the luxury watch market, but it became a must-have all its own.

Apple launches may have a different panache than they did under founder Steve Jobs. However, the September 2022 release of the Apple Watch Ultra turned heads — and not just for the $799 price tag.

Read more