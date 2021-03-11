The Apple Watch is one of the most advanced smartwatches out there and it’s also one of the most customizable smartwatches. What’s fun about owning an Apple Watch (or any watch) is tailoring its appearance to your needs and personality. Watch bands are a great accessory for individuals looking to switch up their day-to-day looks, and can be treated as part of their own personal brand.

With a plethora of options available from Apple and third-party merchants, it can be challenging to find a durable, yet stylish watch band for your timepiece. Hence, we decided to help you find the right one by rounding up the best Apple Watch bands for men in 2021, from fitness and outdoor-worthy options to special occasion-appropriate straps.

Marge Plus Apple Watch Band

Marge Plus offers an affordable, à la mode watch band that is compatible with the Apple Watch if you’re looking to add more of a rugged appearance. These genuine leather bands are offered in 13 different colorways, giving you a versatile, simple, and professional upgrade to your watch without breaking the bank. Grab your favorite everyday silhouette or snag a few to really enhance your flexibility for different occasions.

Size: 42mm and 44mm

Pad & Quill 85-Year Lowry Cuff

This limited edition Apple Watch band blends history and art. Crafted from 85-year-old restored vegetable-tanned leather from Europe, the watch band sports a rustic appearance to achieve the right balance of vintage and modern aesthetic.

The price is hefty compared to other straps, and may not appeal to those looking for wallet-friendly options. But with only 196 bands available for purchase, Pad & Quill’s Apple Watch Band is a wise investment for wearers looking for the perfect heirloom or gift for their loved one (or for yourself). Choose between polished nickel and matte black and watch your friends marvel at your unique timepiece.

Size: 42mm and 44mm

Carterjett Apple Watch Band

Considering how expensive an Apple Watch price tag can be, security should be a top priority. Carterkett’s stylish Apple Watch band is designed with an extremely lightweight, durable, and sturdy silicone material that is perfectly at home during your workweek, athletic activities, and even your outdoor excursions. The band gives off an attractive rugged appearance, backed with waterproof protection and evaporative channels for extra airflow during high-energy activities. It also boasts an optimal adapter and buckle clasp for security you can trust.

Size: 42mm and 44mm

Nomad Modern Strap for Apple Watch

Nomad is easily one of our favorite Apple watch band producers. Not only are its bands fashion-forward and boldly designed, but Nomad watch bands offer the exceptional quality and lasting durability you desire. The strap is crafted out of premium vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s most storied tanneries, Horween Leather Company, which, as they say, gets better with age.

Size: 42mm and 44mm

Apple Modern Buckle in Saddle Brown

Seeing as they are the watch producers, it should come as no surprise that Apple itself makes stylish bands for its timepieces. This contemporary-styled strap is constructed with a stunning and supple Granada leather material that’s complemented by an inner layered Vectran weave that enhances the band’s strength and stretch resistance. One of our favorites from the brand is its black leather Loop band and gold Milanese Loop band.

Size: 40mm

LDFAS Apple Watch Band

If you’re looking to go with a classically styled metal band, LDFAS offers a cost-effective metal strap that gives off the traditional, professional-looking appearance you desire. Finish this off with the brand’s wireless charging stand and you’re set.

Size: 42mm and 44mm

Bexar Goods Co. Apple Watch Strap

Easily one of the best looking Apple Watch bands out there, the Bexar Goods Co. Apple Watch band is made with durability and strength in mind so you can keep your watch securely fit on your wrist and look dignified while wearing it. It also offers three different hardware finishes so you can tailor your band and watch seamlessly.

Size: 42mm and 44mm

Southern Straps Black And Grey Nylon Band

Bay Area-based Southern Straps offers a heap of affordable Apple Watch band options, ranging from durable premium leather bands to stylish nylon straps. We love its handcrafted leather bands, but the nylon designs provide more style and color combinations. We love this military-inspired black and gray striped nylon band that is both durable and stylish. These puppies are backed by a five-year warranty.

Size: 42mm and 44mm

