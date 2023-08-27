You can own a piece of James Bond history

We all want memorabilia from our favorite movie or franchise, and a wearable piece is the stuff dreams are made of. For those who fancy themselves a charismatic agent like Bond, James Bond, a holy grail of items belonging to one of the most iconic men to bear the name is about to hit the auction block. If you want to feel a little closer to the brand, and if owning an Omega Seamaster 300M watch for the James Bond 50th Anniversary is on your bucket list, here are the details you need to know.

Which Bond’s gear could be yours

If you asked who a person’s favorite Bond was these days, they might say legend Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, or Daniel Craig. But the one that donned the suit, got the baddie, and landed the girl for the most films over any other actor was Sir Roger Moore.

Starting in 1973 with his debut as Bond in Live and Let Die, Moore appeared in seven films as the secret agent, ending his time as 007 with 1985’s A View to Kill. Moore holds the record for being the oldest Bond, having started portraying the character when he was 45, and had his swan song with the character when he was 58.

How you could snag a James Bond prize

The OMEGA Seamaster belonging to the actor, which was made in 2012 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of James Bond in cinema, will be up for bids. The auction is set for October 4 through Bonhams Auction House in London. Various items from Moore’s personal collection, including signed Bond movie posters, his Hollywood Walk of Fame presentation plaque, cufflinks, and the morning suit made for him for A Time to Kill, are all in the lot. If you have the cash, you could literally dress yourself head to toe as Bond.

The Omega watch to watch out for

Two watches are going up in the auction, but if there is a particular one to have your eye on, it should be the Omega Seamaster. Only around 11,000 of these Omega watches were made, and Moore’s version from 2012 has something extra to make it stand out even more: an engraving that reads, “To Roger love from Michael and Barbara” on the back of the clasp. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are the long-time producers of the Bond movies and owners of the U.K. company EON Productions Limited, which puts out the films.

The silver timepiece has other neat details, like the continuous black 007 pattern all over the black dial, and on the rotor, you’ll see the Bond gun barrel icon. The item is set to sell for around $25,000 to $38,000, making it the most expensive item in the lot.

Roger Moore gave us a wittier version of the sophisticated agent over his twelve years in the role, and though we lost him in 2017, his time as James Bond is there for us whenever we want to visit. While Connery stepping out of the role left big shoes to fill, Moore did an amazing job bringing a new charisma and a different take to the character. And if you have at least $25,000 to drop, shake a martini and get ready to own a piece of James Bond history.

